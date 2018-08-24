SIOUX CITY | Saturday afternoon, new Briar Cliff defensive coordinator Eric Daniels gets to turn his defense loose.
Senior end Tyler Wilson and his brother, junior linebacker Caleb Wilson, are among the eight transfer athletes on defense who will experience Saturday's 1 p.m. season opener at Memorial Field against Waldorf.
“We haven’t played a game yet, so it’s hard to tell where we’re at (defensively),” said Briar Cliff head football coach Dennis Wagner. “We are better. We have more depth. We have more speed. We have more size. We’re going to be very aggressive. We have a secondary that has the ability to play man to man, also zone. We have athletic linebackers and a defensive line that can run.”
Briar Cliff’s defensive line is full of transfers, including freshman end Asi Tupua (6-3, 250). Listed second on the two-deep as transfers are sophomore Omar Dyles (6-0, 260) along with junior nose guard Ricardo Toriz (6-1, 300).
The other linebacker transfers include junior inside Payton Bailey (5-10, 215) along with junior outsides Marcus Tappan (6-2, 235) and Javon Woods (6-1, 210).
Briar Cliff also returns its top three in tackles from last season's 0-11 slate, including strong safety Markel Roby (71 tackles). Linebacker Jared Estes (70 tackles) and strong safety LaDarrien Bowman (70 tackles) also come back.
Their assignment today revolves around stopping Waldorf quarterback Hilton Joseph, a junior who passed for 2,047 yards and 21 touchdowns for last year’s 7-4 team that went 5-3 in the North Star Athletic Association. Joseph, a second-team NSAA pick, also rushed for 773 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Hilton’s top four receivers return, led by juniors Samuel Huntley (56 catches, 704 yards, 8 TDs) and Cameron Newsome (33, 498, 6).
“We’ll need to put pressure on him and defend the run well,” said Wagner. “(Joseph) ranked second in the conference in total offense. He has the ability to make things happen with his legs. The most important thing is staying disciplined and staying focused on our assignments.”
Brad Cagle, a 5-11, 190-pound junior, will get his first quarterback start this afternoon. Cagle, who passed for 4,375 yards and 36 touchdowns the previous two years at Grossmont College (Calif.), is one of three transfers on offense along with wide receivers Khamren Davenport and Elijah Brown.
Wagner hopes Briar Cliff’s receivers will play key roles in this contest because a year ago in a 62-26 loss at Waldorf, receivers dropped three touchdown passes. Logan Freeman, who had 17 catches for 344 yards and four touchdowns last season and Rashad Brown (13, 217, 2) add depth in the receiver corps.
“We are so far ahead of where we were a year ago with our offense and in our passing,” said Wagner. “We have the ability to run better and throw it better, still it challenges you to count on your wide receivers to run the right routes. These (receivers) have the ability speed-wise, to produce plays. We need them to catch the ball when they’re open and also to get open on big plays that are deep.”
Briar Cliff also features the running back duo of Noah Ylagan (1,334 yards, 8 TDs) and Kwame Johnson (498, 6). Ylagan, a second-team GPAC selection a year ago, posted the first of his 100-yard plus games a year ago when he rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown in the defeat.
Defensively, Waldorf will be led by senior linebackers Moises Jauregui and Connor Curran, a duo who ranked second and third, respectively, with 64 and 57 tackles. James Bell, a senior defensive end, had 40 tackles and 6.5 quarterback sacks.