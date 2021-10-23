COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Davies leads Briar Cliff to win over Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Briar Cliff University football team narrowly beat Jamestown on Saturday, as the Chargers offense scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift them to a 41-38 win over the Jimmies.

The final two scores for BCU came on touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Luke Davies, who finished the day 23-of-36 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception.

A pair of Chargers' receivers went over 100 yards on the day, led by Aaron Okoro, who hauled in 10 receptions for 145 yards and a pair of scores, while Tim Brown caught eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Briar Cliff outgained Jamestown in total yardage, 528 to 397, while running 84 offensive plays. The Chargers defense had two sacks in the game, and finished with six tackles for loss.

With the win, Briar Cliff improves to 2-6 on the season. The Chargers will host Dakota Wesleyan next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Northwestern 50, Dakota Wesleyan 0: The Briar Cliff football demolished Dakota Wesleyan by a 50-0 score on Saturday, as the Red Raiders improved their perfect record to 8-0.

Blake Fryar and Tyson Kooima split time at quarterback for the Raiders, with Fryar going 11-of-16 for 127 yards and one touchdown, and Kooima throwing nine completions for 125 yards and three scores.

Cade Moser was Northwestern's top receiver against the Tigers, catching seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Meyer led the team with 11 carries for 58 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught four passes for 52 yards and another score.

Northwestern's defense had seven tackles for loss in the game and three interceptions. The Raiders held the Tigers to just four first downs in the game, and outgained them in total yardage, 361 to 110.

The Tigers managed just 32 total rushing yards, and 78 yards through the air.

Northwestern will host No. 15 Dordt next Saturday.

Buena Vista 50, Simpson 19: The Buena Vista University football team downed Simpson College on Saturday by a 50-19 score. The Beavers roared out to a 21-0 lead over Simpson, and led at halftime, 37-13.

Buena Vista had 30 touchdowns in the game, while Simpson had 18, and the Beavers outgained the Storm, 514 yards to 206.

BVU quarterback Brandon Kyles had 21 completions for 242 yards in the game, along with three touchdowns, while Jeremey Woodward had nine carries for 115 yards.

The Beavers defense sacked Simpson quarterback Brett Bobinet four times for 39 yards, and had nine tackles for loss.

Buena Vista improved to 4-3 on the season, while Simpson fell to 1-7.

The Beavers will host Wartburg College next Saturday at 1 p.m.

