COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside completes 10-0 regular season with win at Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Morningside University football team completed yet another undefeated regular season on Saturday.

The Mustangs defeated Dakota Wesleyan 52-7, ending the regular season with 10 wins and no losses.

Morningside scored twice during the first quarter, as quarterback Joe Dolincheck found Reid Jurgensmeier twice from 12 and 21 yards, respectively.

Then, Dolincheck found Zach Norton from the Tigers’ 13-yard line in the second quarter.

Anthony Sims later got in on the scoring with a 20-yard run in the final minute of the first half.

Dolincheck again found Norton during the third quarter, this time for 26 yards.

Chase Carter also added a 40-yard field goal during the third quarter.

Dolincheck was 24-for-38 for 325 yards and four TDs.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Morningside coach Steve Ryan subbed in some guys.

Quarterback Kaden Ladwig found Michael Payne for 35 yards with 7 minutes, 4 seconds left in the game, then Matt Strecker found the end zone with 4:13 to go.

Strecker’s TD was from 73 yards. Strecker led the Morningside rushing attack, getting that one carry for 73 yards.

Sims had 61 yards on 13 touches.

Northwestern 63, Briar Cliff 7: The Red Raiders used the run game on Saturday to clinched their 10th win of the season.

The Red Raiders scored seven straight offensive touchdowns over the first three quarters and among those seven, five of them came on the ground.

West Lyon High School grad Logan Meyer had two of those five rushing TDs, scoring from the BCU 6 and 27.

Garrett Packer scored twice from the BCU 3, while Konner McQuillan scored from the 18 early in the second quarter.

Tyson Kooima and Brett Moser also had passing TDs during that stretch.

Lorenzo Jones picked off a pass during the fourth quarter and returned it for 10 yards to give the Red Raiders a 56-0 lead. Colby Postma also had a pick-6 late in the game.

BCU’s lone TD came with 10:13 left in the game, as Tim Brown ran the ball in from the Northwestern 2.

BCU had 252 total yards. Luke Davies was 18-for-44 for 183 yards and two interceptions.

Dawson Forcella led the BCU rushing attack with 76 yards.

Dordt 77, Jamestown 6: The Defenders took advantage of a Jamestown offense that couldn’t get going on Saturday and struck for two quick scores in the first five minutes with a Nik Wellen five yard run and a 43 yard run by Kade McDaniel.

Jalen Placide set up a third score with an interception and return to the Jamestown seven and Jungling went in from two yards out for a 21-0 lead.

Dordt’s tight ends got into the action with a pair of scores later in the quarter with Hayden Large going 47 yards off a completion from McDaniel and Kaleb Sharp caught a four yard pass from Jungling to make it 35-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Dordt added another Large reception for 24 yards and Aidan Platon ran 10 yards for a 42-0 halftime edge.

The third quarter started with Dordt going 74 yards after a defensive stop with Anthony Trojahn going 39 yards and Daniel Dickerson raced 17 yards for a score to cap a 41 yard drive. Jungling scored his third and final touchdowns on a five yard pass from McDaniel for a 70-0 lead after the third quarter.

A Jamestown score broke up the shutout early in the fourth and Josh Bush was the eighth player to score for Dordt, getting around the edge for a 42-yard score.

Wayne State 24, MSU Moorhead 21: Redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Bohn accounted for 298 yards of total offense with two touchdowns and Wayne State held off a fourth quarter MSU Moorhead rally to hang on for a 24-21 Northern Sun Conference football victory Saturday afternoon at snowy Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Wayne State finished the game with 361 yards while holding MSU Moorhead to 266. The ‘Cats ran for 185 while throwing for 176 while MSUM had 41 yards rushing and 225 passing.

Bohn led WSC in rushing with 122 yards on 30 rushes with one TD followed by Anthony Watkins with 53 yards on 12 attempts.

Throwing the ball, Bohn was 18 of 22 in the snow for 176 yards and one TD. His top target was senior Taurean Grady with six grabs for 108 yards, his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season. Trystn Ducker added six catches for 35 yards and one TD.

Wayne State ends the year at 7-4, the first seven-win season for the Wildcats in a decade (2011) while MSU Moorhead ends the year at 5-6.

Central 65, Buena Vista 6: The Dutch completed a 9-0 regular season with a blowout win over the Beavers on Saturday in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The Dutch led 49-0 at the half.

Central quarterback Blaine Hawkins threw for four TD passes, and all four came from the BVU 13 or closer.

The six Beaver points came during the third quarter. Mason Wickett ran the ball from the Central 1 to put BVU on the board with 11 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Beavers amassed 322 total yards in their season finale.

The Beavers close the season at 5-4.

