Morningside and Briar Cliff ready for rivalry showdown on Saturday

SIOUX CITY — The conversation doesn’t change from opponent to opponent.

That’s the mantra of the Morningside University football team this week as it prepares to face Briar Cliff at 1 p.m. Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Morningside respects the Chargers just as it sees fellow Siouxland schools, just as Northwestern and Dordt. The Mustangs’ offense, defense and special teams want to execute at a high level in every game, and Saturday’s contest is no different.

“Our guys every week want to throw a shutout,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “That’s something they want to do. They go into every game with that same mindset every game. No matter who we play, we talk about the process. We talk about how important it is to improve on a day-to-day basis, regardless of our opponent.”

The Mustangs at one point last week led 35-0 against Dordt in a 49-21 win in Sioux Center. The key play of the night for the Defenders came late in the fourth quarter on a 71-yard run by Brendan Pieper.

Dordt’s three scoring plays combined for 118 yards, and it amassed 393 throughout the whole game.

The Mustangs knew they weren’t going to shut out Northwestern, as each game over the last three games has basically come down to which team has the ball last.

Last year in the game against Briar Cliff, the Chargers scored their lone touchdown on a Spencer George nine-yard pass from quarterback Luke Davies in the third quarter.

The Mustangs beat the Chargers 84-7 last season at Memorial Field. They scored the first 70 points of the game.

Morningside’s defense stepped up in the win, holding a Chargers team that was still finding their way to 154 yards.

That game was one of many last season where the second-string defense played.

The Mustangs’ second-team defense also played in last week’s win over Dordt, and Ryan enjoys watching those guys get some well-earned playing time.

“You’re showing us right here that you deserve to be here,” Ryan said. “You work so hard to play college football, so when you can show what you can do, be ready. Make the most of it.”

Morningside has won 19 out of 19 matchups against the Chargers.

Dolincheck nears milestone

Going into Saturday’s game, Joe Dolincheck is nearing a career record.

The senior quarterback from Bellevue, Neb., has 13,728 passing yards and he needs 306 to pass Bishop Heelan grad and Morningside standout Trent Solsma.

Solsma threw 14,033 yards in his career.

Solsma has a lead in career touchdowns with 165 — which is also an NAIA record — but Dolincheck goes into the BCU contest with 138 touchdowns.

Dolincheck did pass Solsma in career games played. He played his 50th career game with the Mustangs last week, while Solsma played in 49 games.

BCU knows it’s a big game

The message inside the Briar Cliff locker room this week, meanwhile, has been a simple one.

To be one of the best, you have to beat one of the best.

The Chargers realize it’ll be a challenge facing the Mustangs on Saturday at Olsen Stadium, but it’s a challenge coach Shane LaDage knows his guys are ready for.

“This is an incredible opportunity in front of us,” the second-year Chargers coach said. “This is why you play the game. We have to go out and give it our best effort. Play hard for 60 minutes and we’ll see how it goes.”

The Chargers know that taking care of the ball — and just simply having the ball — is going to be paramount to pull off the upset.

In last year’s game, the Chargers had 10 total first downs. Eight of them were passing.

LaDage thinks the small, little passes can be a way for the Chargers to retain possession.

“Taking the easy plays in the pass game, and getting into third-and-manageable and converting those,” LaDage said. “We need to control the clock as much as possible. I think you look at the teams that have competed at a high level against Morningside, you have to be able to throw the football. They’ve been able to win 1-on-1 matchups. That’s going to be critical for us.”

Defensively, LaDage said it’s about keeping Morningside’s receivers in front of them.

“We can’t allow deep shot plays,” he said. “We need to find a way to get them in third-and-long situations. They’re going to make plays, but we need to take it one play at a time. We don’t have great depth on either side of the ball on the line of scrimmage.”