SIOUX CITY | Dennis Wagner feels defense could be the most improved area in his second season as Briar Cliff’s head football coach.
“We can’t say that yet because we haven’t played a game,” said Wagner, whose team will host Waldorf in Saturday afternoon's season-opener at Memorial Field.
“We can certainly tell in a practice that it is. It has certainly been a better thing for us. But until we put that in a game, we will see.”
Why is Wagner so optimistic about a defense that returns only two starters from a team that went 0-11 a year ago? The squad’s leading tackler, honorable mention Great Plains Athletic Conference strong safety Markel Roby (71 tackles) and defensive lineman Logan Knudson (22 tackles, 1.5 sacks) are only sophomores.
Wagner’s theory revolves around new defensive coordinator Eric Daniels, the architect of a unit that has a new three-man front and causes havoc. Plus, 14 transfers provided a spark during spring drills.
Follow live updates from Siouxland college football games including Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Briar Cliff’s defensive line is full of transfers, including senior end Tyler Wilson (5-11, 260) and freshman end Asi Tupua (6-3, 250). Listed second on the two-deep as transfers are sophomore end Omar Dyles (6-0, 260) along with junior nose guard Ricardo Toriz (6-1, 300).
There are four linebacker transfers, junior insides Payton Bailey (5-10, 215) and Caleb Wilson (6-1, 230) along with junior outsides Marcus Tappan (6-2, 235) and Javon Woods (6-1, 210).
“Marcus Tappan is a University of Cincinnati transfer who is a really tremendous player,” said Wagner. “He’s a guy who can make a really big difference in a football game. Woods was a starter at Modesto Junior College who finished second in the 100-meter dash in California, so he’s a speed guy too. He’ll be running track here as well.”
The transfer linebackers have shined in practice so much that junior Montique Edwards (33 tackles), a linebacker from last year’s unit that allowed averages of 52.3 points and 594.2 total yards, has moved to an end.
Meanwhile, junior LaDarrien Bowman (70 tackles) experienced starts at both safety and cornerback a year ago for a defense that forced turnovers -- eight interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries -- but turned in only eight quarterback sacks.
“Bringing in Coach Daniels this spring has certainly changed the philosophical part of defense,” said Wagner. “He has a scheme. He believes in it. As long as you have someone running the show that knows how to make adjustments, it’s like playing chess. You have to make the next move. The kids believe in him. He believes in the kids and it just creates a new world on defense.”
Briar Cliff also has a few transfers for new offensive coordinator Robert Dutton, junior quarterback Brad Cagle plus junior wide receivers Khamren Davenport and Elijah Brown. The new receivers will be flanked by sophomores Logan Freeman (17 catches, 344 yards, 4 TDs) and Rashad Brown (13, 217, 2).
Cagle will be protected by an offensive line which returns four starters, including two who received GPAC honorable mention citation, senior center Michael McGuire (6-2, 310) and senior right guard Kenny Trezvant (6-6, 400).
Two other returning linemen, senior left tackle Nelson Brockwell (6-3, 260) and sophomore left guard Miles Landingham (5-11, 260), will also help pave the way for Briar Cliff’s strong rushing attack.
Senior Noah Ylagan won second-team GPAC honors after rushing for school records of 1,334 yards and eight touchdowns. A year ago, Ylagan had a pair of 200-yard plus performances, including a school-record 265 against Dakota Wesleyan.
Ylagan is healthy after an ankle injury which occurred late last fall and kept him out of spring drills. So is senior Kwame Johnson (498 yards, 6 TDs), who was headed for a 1,000-yard season before suffering a knee injury in Week 6.
“Offensively, we have to be able to run the football,” said Wagner. “That’s who I am. That’s what I believe in. I know Coach Dutton will do a great job of mixing it up and trying to be, as much as we can, 50-50. This year, we will be much, much, much improved in throwing the football. We’ll be a different football team.”