WATCH NOW: Getting to know Briar Cliff QB Luke Davies

SIOUX CITY — It didn’t take long for Briar Cliff head football coach Shane LaDage to realize that there was something special about freshman quarterback Luke Davies.
The very first day that Davies set foot on campus this past summer, he was ready to go.
“He came right to my office and was like “I need you to share the installs with me now. When can we start meeting?” LaDage said. “And then I kind of got wind after a few days that he had been up with all of our new guys in the dorms, watching film in one of the common areas on the big TV.
“You kind of knew right then that he was a little bit different.”
Davies, a true freshman who comes to the Chargers from Yorkville High School in Illinois, impressed LaDage so much during training camp with his attitude, leadership ability, and on-field smarts that the coach has given him the ultimate vote of confidence.
Davies will be the Chargers’ Week 1 starting quarterback when the team kicks off the season on Saturday at Waldorf University.
Davies came into camp as one of several players battling for the starting job. Senior John Bell is the only remaining quarterback from 2020 still on the roster, while Davies and several other freshmen all also fought for snaps over the summer.
As camp went on, LaDage saw that Davies was beginning to separate himself from the pack.
“He is light years ahead of where we thought he would be,” LaDage said. “He put in a great body of work over the summer with our receivers, tight ends, and running backs, where I felt like they had really good confidence in him. And quite honestly, he came out here and just made plays.”
LaDage, who was on the coaching staff at the University of Wyoming when Josh Allen played college ball for the Cowboys, said that Davies’ leadership ability reminds him a lot of the current Buffalo Bills quarterback.
“From a leadership and intangible type of thing, there is a lot of similarities there,” LaDage said. “Obviously, the talent is a little bit different, but the maturity and how they lead and how they go about their business, there definitely are some things that are very similar.”
Specifically, LaDage is impressed with how Davies is able to relate to his teammates, and understand how to deal with different personalities.
"We’ve got a lot of kids from a lot of different backgrounds, and everybody gets along with him, and respects him," LaDage said. "And a really, ultimate, competitive nature. Like 'whatever it takes to get the job done, I’m going to do, whether it is on the field or off the field.'"
Davies attributes his strong leadership abilities to his parents, whom he said taught him the value of putting in time outside of practice to try to perfect his craft.
Whether he is studying the playbook or watching film with his teammates in the dorms, there seems to be no question that Davies is going to put in the work.
“You’re not really going to be good in anything if you don’t do anything extra outside of what is expected,” Davies said. “That is something I’ve taken from my parents, and something I took from my high school program back at Yorkville. (I'm) kind of bringing that here, and there are a lot of guys who do that here. So just kind of joining that group and trying to be a leader with them has been really good.”
According to LaDage, the opportunity to sign Davies came by pure chance.
Davies missed his junior season at Yorkville High with a knee injury, and his senior season was pushed back to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time he finally got to step onto the field, many college programs had already signed their freshman class for 2021.
But after he made a visit to the school, it became clear that Davies and Briar Cliff were a good match.
“He kind of just fell in our lap,” LaDage said. “I have a relationship with his head coach and Brandon Barnes, who is one of our old assistants that isn’t with us any more, did a good job of building a relationship, and he just kind of fell in love with it when he was out here.”
While Davies describes himself as a “pocket quarterback,” who can drive the ball down field and rack up first downs through the air, fans can expect to see a little bit of everything on offense this year from the Chargers.
Last year, Briar Cliff relied mostly on its passing game. With Davies under center this season, LaDage is confident that his team can do it all.
Sure, the Chargers will rely on his ability to air it out downfield, but that doesn’t mean Davies won’t tuck it and run once in a while.
“He’s got the ability to make plays with his feet, and with his arm,” LaDage said. “I think we’re really talented at receiver, and he does a good job of just managing the game. He doesn’t try to make unnecessary throws. He knows how to get us in the right protections, and check plays.”
This Saturday, Davies will get his first test at the college level, when the Chargers play the Warriors. LaDage admits that with 55 freshmen on the roster, and without a lot of film on Waldorf, he doesn’t really know what to expect.
But he has faith that his players will play hard, and he is pretty certain that the Chargers are ready to start their newest chapter.
“They’re excited, they’re a competitive group and the fun part, when you have a bunch of young guys, is that they don’t know what they don’t know,” LaDage said. “They’re just going to come out and play. There is no fear, they just want to make some plays and have a good experience.”
After a tough 2020 and an offseason filled with hard work, Briar Cliff is ready to play football again. With a new head coach and a new quarterback in place, 2021 is a brand new day at BCU.
Just four months ago, Luke Davies was still a high school quarterback. On Saturday, he gets to take the keys of a college football team.
He’s been waiting for this moment for quite awhile.
“The feeling is definitely very excited,” Davies said. “A lot of guys on this team have been working very hard since the spring, all summer long. Just being a part of this team with dudes that have been working very hard, I’m very excited to get on the field and get at it.”
Briar Cliff will play Waldorf at 6 p.m. Saturday in Forest City.