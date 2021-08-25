WATCH NOW: Getting to know Briar Cliff QB Luke Davies

Davies attributes his strong leadership abilities to his parents, whom he said taught him the value of putting in time outside of practice to try to perfect his craft.

Whether he is studying the playbook or watching film with his teammates in the dorms, there seems to be no question that Davies is going to put in the work.

“You’re not really going to be good in anything if you don’t do anything extra outside of what is expected,” Davies said. “That is something I’ve taken from my parents, and something I took from my high school program back at Yorkville. (I'm) kind of bringing that here, and there are a lot of guys who do that here. So just kind of joining that group and trying to be a leader with them has been really good.”

According to LaDage, the opportunity to sign Davies came by pure chance.

Davies missed his junior season at Yorkville High with a knee injury, and his senior season was pushed back to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time he finally got to step onto the field, many college programs had already signed their freshman class for 2021.

But after he made a visit to the school, it became clear that Davies and Briar Cliff were a good match.