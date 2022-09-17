WATCH NOW: Morningside breaks away in second half over Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team came in unafraid of the top-ranked Morningside Mustangs Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but the Mustangs prevailed 59-23.

The power was out at the stadium for a majority of the first half, and it was the Chargers who were doing the scoring early on as well. Due to a transformer issue nearby, there was no power at the stadium until the 5:25 mark of the second quarter.

“I think there was a few things we had to work through,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “One, was just not having power, it was almost a silence or eeriness to start the game. I think it was hotter than what we’ve been practicing in, not that we haven’t played in hot games, but sometimes it’s a little bit warmer than what you expect, so all those things we kind of had to work through, and we needed to start with a little better energy.”

Morningside took the first points of the game on an opening drive field goal, but it was the Chargers who would lead for a majority of the first quarter.

Luke Davies and Spencer George connected for a touchdown, and after a Joe Dolincheck fumble, Davies connected with Damarreon Nelson for a 76-yard score. Briar Cliff led Morningside 14-3 midway through the first quarter.

“You can’t fear them,” Chargers coach Shane LaDage said. “You have to respect them and try to go punch them in the mouth. You know they're going to go do it back, and whoever can withstand it the longest is going to win, and they came to play in that second half and pulled away on us.

“We felt like there were a couple of things formationally that we could take advantage of, and our kids went out and just made plays,” LaDage said. “(Morningside’s) the gold standard and the biggest thing I talked about when I took this job is I want to climb to get there. Our kids are really competitive and they wanted to give them their best effort and they did.”

Morningside settled in from there, as Ryan Cole scored three first half touchdowns for the Mustangs. Briar Cliff kicked a pair of field goals, but it was Morningside who led 31-20 at the intermission.

Briar Cliff cut the lead back to one possession to open the second half, as Jonathan Branne kicked his third field goal of the game to make it 31-23.

Dolincheck threw for 303 yards in the first half, needing 306 to pass Trent Solsma for the Morningside all-time passing yards leader. On the first pass of the second half for Dolincheck, he found Joshua Simmons for a 12-yard gain, passing Solsma for the top spot.

“This year, we realize we have a really good receiving core, so shots are going to come when they're going to come, you can’t force them,” Dolincheck said. “We realized early on they gameplanned, they didn’t want us to hit anything deep, but we had everything under the safeties and it was right over the middle, so we just took them.”

Dolincheck would then get his first touchdown pass of the day a 47-yard pass to Austin Johnson. The touchdown drive was Morningside’s only drive of the third quarter.

On the next two Briar Cliff possessions, Davies would throw interceptions to Lonell Boyd Jr. and Dijion Walls. Both players returned their interceptions for touchdowns.

“I think they’d seen it, they were kind of comfortable with it,” Ryan said. “Part of it was just them just getting a chance to see it and make the plays. (Briar Cliff) controlled the ball in the second half. In the third quarter we only had the ball one time, went four plays for a touchdown, and we outscored them in the quarter 21-3.”

Dolincheck threw a second touchdown of the afternoon, a 20-yard pass to Zach Norton, and Morningside was winning the saddle yet again.

Dolincheck finished with 402 yards and two touchdowns passing. Cole rushed for 138 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Johnson was the top receiver for the Mustangs, catching 10 Dolincheck passes for 209 yards. Norton finished with 79 yards receiving on seven catches.

For Briar Cliff, Davies finished the game with 363 yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions.

“He did a great job of sitting in the pocket and not letting any of their pressure get in his head at all,” LaDage said. “He just stepped in and made throws and our wideouts did a great job of running routes the right way and getting open. That’s a crew that’s really starting to gel, between the receivers and the quarterbacks.”

Nelson was the top receiver for Davies with 116 yards on four catches. Steven Whiting added 105 yards on three receptions. Asante Anglin rushed for 26 yards to lead the Charger ground game.

Briar Cliff gets Mount Marty at home next Saturday, while Morningside has an open week next week.