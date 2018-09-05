Iowa-UNI game now soldout
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa announced Wednesday that tickets to the Hawkeyes’ football game against Northern Iowa have sold out.
Iowa hosts the Panthers at 6:30 p.m. inside Kinnick Stadium. It is a “Fight For Iowa” game, so fans are encouraged to wear “Fight For Iowa” apparel.
The University of Iowa previously announced sellouts to home games against Iowa State (Sept. 8) and Wisconsin (Sept. 22). Tickets to all games announced as sellouts are available at stubhub.com.
Tickets are available for home games against Maryland (Oct. 20, Homecoming), Northwestern (Nov. 10, Black Out Game), and Nebraska (Nov. 23, Hy-Vee Heroes Game). Visit hawkeyesports.com/tickets or contact the UI Athletics Ticket Office at 800-IA-HAWKS for more information.
The Iowa-Northern Iowa game is televised on BTN.
Billington earns Summit recognition
SIOUX FALLS —South Dakota senior Megan Billington picked up the first Summit League women’s cross country athlete of the week honor of the season as announced by the league office Wednesday.
Billington, honored for the second time of her career, was victorious at the Augustana Twilight last Friday, Aug. 31. It marked her first individual cross country meet title. She set a 5,000-meter Yankton Trail Park course record with a clocking of 17:12.50. The time is also a cross country best for Billington.
A native of Grand Island, Nebraska, Billington is a three-time all-Summit League honoree in cross country. She placed fourth individually at the 2017 Summit League Championships, pacing the Coyotes to their fourth-straight Summit League title.
ISU hoops schedule released
AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 Conference, which last season was the nation’s most viewed conference, announced its 90-game league slate Wednesday morning. All 18 of ISU’s Big 12 contests will be aired on the ESPN family of networks.
Iowa State will open conference play on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at Oklahoma State, where the Cyclones have won four of their last five games. The Cyclones first home conference game will come three days later on Saturday, Jan. 5 when they host Kansas.
Iowa State’s Big 12 slate features a midweek by Feb. 11-15, the first time the league has schedule midweek byes since the 2014-15 season.
The Cyclones schedule features a minimum of 18 games against teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, with the possibility of another in the second game of the Maui Invitational.
Cyclone football gathering is set
SIOUX CITY — Join Iowa State fans on Saturday as they cheer on the football team when they face the Hawkeyes. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. The gathering place is Hamilton Bar and Grill (formerly Tanner’s) at 1709 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City. Yhe party room is reserved. All Cyclone fans and friends are welcome.
Fogg commits to Turkish team
VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women’s basketball alumna Abigail Fogg has signed with Mersin Üniversitesi of Turkey’s TKBL league for the 2018-19 season.
Fogg spent her first professional season with the BBC Troistorrents of Switzerland. She averaged 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, shooting an impressive 53.6 percent from the floor while racking up honorable mention accolades in the Swiss Basketball League.
A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Fogg graduated from the University of South Dakota in 2017 with a degree in medical biology. She scored 523 points and grabbed 265 rebounds in two seasons with the Coyotes. Fogg was all-Summit League honorable mention as a senior, averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in league play.