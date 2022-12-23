Buena Vista University installs former player and assistant as head football coach

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Austin Dickinson, a former Buena Vista football player and assistant coach who went on to help lead top defenses at two other schools, has been hired as BVU's next head coach.

Dickinson has spent the previous two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. In that role he coached six All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference players for the Blugolds.

Prior to returning to the NCAA Division III level, he spent two seasons as the recruiting coordinator and a defensive coach at Minnesota State University-Mankato. During his tenure, the Mavericks went 27-2, including an appearance in the Division II national championship game. Dickinson, who managed all recruiting duties, also helped coach a defense that finished the 2019 campaign ranked first in DII in both total defense and scoring defense.

“Austin’s desire to be the next head football coach at Buena Vista University, combined with his experience as part of the Beaver football program, the university, and the Storm Lake community stood out during our process," BVU athletics director Scott Brown said in a statement. "His ability to immediately relate to our current student-athletes, while continuing to invest in the strong relationships that BVU has in our region will benefit the university for years to come."

A 2010 BVU graduate, Dickinson was a four-year letterwinner for the Beavers and a three-year starter. Following his playing career, the Woodbine, Iowa, native spent two years as a graduate assistant at Minot State University before returning to his alma mater in the spring of 2012. He would go on to spend the next five years at BVU, including the final three as the Beaver defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, where he heavily recruited throughout the states of Iowa and Nebraska.

After departing BVU, Dickinson spent one year at the University of North Dakota before landing at Minnesota State.

Dickinson earned his bachelor of arts degree from Buena Vista in exercise science in 2010 and a master’s degree in education from Minot State during the summer of 2019.

Austin and his wife, Whitney, also a 2010 BVU graduate, have one daughter, Landry.

“Whitney and I are extremely grateful to President Lenzmeier and Scott Brown for the opportunity to be able to come back to Buena Vista University and lead the BVU football program,” Dickinson said in a statement.

“I was fortunate to be able to play with some great teammates and make some lasting memories as a player at BVU, as well as work under some amazing coaches in my time as an assistant with the program. I am looking forward to getting to work with our current roster and to get out across the state of Iowa to connect with high school coaches to showcase our campus and football program."

Dickinson said his program will encourage "excellence academically, athletically, socially, and spiritually through commitment, teamwork and toughness."

“Our coaching style and philosophy will vary in respects to the roster," he said. "We will find ways to put our players in the best situations to be successful, while not going away from our core beliefs. I want the fans at BVU football games to see young men who are straining to give this program, university, and community everything they have for 60 minutes.”