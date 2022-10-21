COLLEGE FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Morningside hits the road for a second consecutive week

YANKTON, S.D. – This Saturday, Steve Ryan and the Morningside Mustangs are facing a new challenge, playing at Crane Youngworth Stadium in Yankton, South Dakota.

Mount Marty, this weekend’s challenger for the undefeated Mustangs, are in their second season as a football program, and last season’s game between the two was at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

“For one thing, we’ve never played at Mount Marty, so that’s going to be a little bit of a new experience, at least for an old guy like me, and just getting a chance to get up there,” Ryan said. “I think they play with great energy on defense, and they’ve got a very unique, wide open style of offense, so we’re going to have to be ready for that.”

Morningside is coming off a 59-7 win over Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota last weekend. The Jimmies forced a couple turnovers, but it was the Mustangs, and Joe Dolincheck’s 500-yard day, who came away with a win.

“I thought our defense was able to just get them off the field, especially on third down,” Ryan said. “We might have had like nine series in the game, where we’re able to hold them to three-and-outs, so I felt our defense was just able to get off the field and gave us opportunities on offense. We were able to run the ball effectively, once you can run the ball effectively, it kind of just opened everything up for us.”

Zach Norten was the offensive player of the week this week after his 196 yard, two touchdown performance. Ryan Cole rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Mount Marty has yet to win a game at home in its roughly year-and-a-half of competition. Last season, the Lancers didn’t win a game, but have a pair of wins this season, both on the road. Their offense has big play potential, and that is something the Mustang defense will look to stop.

“I think we need to be able to have pressure on the quarterback, and just not allow him to get comfortable in terms of throwing the ball,” Ryan said. “We just can’t allow guys to get behind us, always be in a position where we can play the football.”

Mount Marty and Morningside are set for a 1 p.m. kickoff in Yankton.

Northwestern at Doane

CRETE, Neb. – Northwestern ranks inside the top 10 nationally both offensively and defensively, and they head to Doane to take on Doane Saturday afternoon.

Jalyn Gramstad remains positioned to be the starting quarterback heading into Saturday. Gramstad will be making his third start at quarterback this season. The Red Raiders will look for a sixth straight win over the Tigers, and a sixth straight win on the season.

Doane is 3-3 in conference play, having lost two of their last three games.

The Red Raiders are converting 58% of their third downs, which is second best in the country. Gramstad has 10 rushing touchdowns on the season, tying for third in the NAIA to this point in the season.

Doane is last in the conference in scoring offense at 12.2 points per game, while allowing 18 points per game. On the other side, Northwestern is scoring 40 points per game and allowing 11.6.

Kickoff between the Red Raiders and Tigers is set for 1 p.m. at Al Papik Field in Crete, Nebraska.

Southern Illinois at South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota’s 2022 Dakota Days game Saturday welcomes Southern Illinois to the DakotaDome.

The Coyotes fell to Illinois State to extend their losing streak to three games on the season last week. South Dakota fell to Southern Illinois in the first round of the FCS playoff last season.

South Dakota hasn’t lost on homecoming under head coach Bob Nielson and kick is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Dordt at Concordia

SEWARD, Neb. – The Defenders hit the road to take on Concordia Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are 3-3 on the season. Concordia has won three games in a row after starting the season 0-3. Meanwhile, Dordt has traded wins and losses each week this season. The Defenders fell to Northwestern 23-0 last week.