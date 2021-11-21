COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Morningside, Northwestern earn second-round home games

SIOUX CITY — It's good to have one of the top seeds in the NAIA Football Championship Series.

The Morningside University and Northwestern College football squads are again at home this upcoming week in the quarterfinals.

The Mustangs, seeded second in the field, are at home against Kansas Wesleyan and that game is at noon Saturday inside Elwood Olsen Stadium.

According to the Kansas Wesleyan web site, the Coyotes will be seeing the Mustangs for the fifth time.

The Mustangs have won two of those four matchups, while Kansas Wesleyan won one. The two teams have also tied against one another.

Morningside won its first round game this past Saturday against Ottawa University of Arizona.

Northwestern, meanwhile, is seeded fourth, and will get to play Marian (Ind.) at home noon Saturday.

Marian has won five straight games, and its defense has held its opponent to 17 points or fewer during that stretch. On Saturday, the Knights beat Southwestern 21-17.

The Red Raiders won their first-round game over the weekend against Central Methodist.

The Red Raiders and the Mustangs aren't the only two teams in Iowa playing a quarterfinal home game this weekend. No. 3 Grand View is hosting Concordia of Michigan in Des Moines on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0