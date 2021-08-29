COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff loses to Waldorf in season opener

FOREST CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff University football team suffered a 30-3 season-opening loss on Saturday to Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa.

The Warriors put points on the board on their first drive of the game and never looked back, outscoring the Chargers 23-0 in the first half.

BCU's defense gave up just one score in the fourth quarter. The Chargers were unable to score themselves until the fourth, when Jonathan Branner's field goal accounted for BCU's only points of the game.

Dawson Forcella rushed for 60 yards on 15 attempts. Tim Brown led the Charger receivers with five catches for 59 yards. Aaron Okoro was not far behind with 56 receiving yards.

On the defensive end, M.J. Montgomery recorded eight tackles with 1.5 sacks for 14 lost yards and 2.5 total tackles for loss.

Luke Davies registered 215 passing yards and was held to 19 completions on 40 attempts.

Waldorf quarterback Jordan Cooper threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns. His top target, Dominick Watt, had seven catches for 141 yards and one TD. Defensively, Austin Steele had eight tackles.