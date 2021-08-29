COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff loses to Waldorf in season opener

FOREST CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff University football team suffered a 30-3 season-opening loss on Saturday to Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa.
The Warriors put points on the board on their first drive of the game and never looked back, outscoring the Chargers 23-0 in the first half.
BCU's defense gave up just one score in the fourth quarter. The Chargers were unable to score themselves until the fourth, when Jonathan Branner's field goal accounted for BCU's only points of the game.
Dawson Forcella rushed for 60 yards on 15 attempts. Tim Brown led the Charger receivers with five catches for 59 yards. Aaron Okoro was not far behind with 56 receiving yards.
On the defensive end, M.J. Montgomery recorded eight tackles with 1.5 sacks for 14 lost yards and 2.5 total tackles for loss.
Luke Davies registered 215 passing yards and was held to 19 completions on 40 attempts.
Waldorf quarterback Jordan Cooper threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns. His top target, Dominick Watt, had seven catches for 141 yards and one TD. Defensively, Austin Steele had eight tackles.
"I am really proud of the way our guys competed for four quarters," BCU coach Shane LaDage said. "We were a couple plays away on each side of the ball from making it a closer game. Credit to Waldorf and Coach Finley for a great win. They're a talented team and well coached. I'm looking forward to seeing our fans at Memorial next Saturday."
The Chargers will return to Sioux City to host Doane at Memorial Field next Saturday at 1 p.m.
NORTHWESTERN 66, PRESENTATION 9: The 66 points scored ranked second-best in program history for most points scored in a game.
Northwestern came out dominant and took complete control of the contest from the outset against the Saints. The Raider defense was responsible for the first touchdown of the 2021 season thanks to a 24-yard pick six from West Lyon High School grad Jaden Snyder three minutes into the contest. The very next possession, Konner McQuillan ran into the endzone after a 23-yard dash, putting Northwestern firmly in control.
Sophomore quarterback Blake Fryar made his presence known midway through the first quarter, connecting with Cade Moser for a 50-yard touchdown toss for the third score of the game. He connected with Spencer native Michael Storey in the final moments of the first quarter from one yards out, tallying his second touchdown throw of the game. After the dominant opening quarter, the Raiders would not look back, jumping out to the demanding 28-0 lead.
The Red Raiders led 38-3 at the half.
The second half began with a bang as freshman Kole Telford opened up the half with a 100-yard kickoff returned to the house, giving the Raiders the 45-3 lead. Telford's kickoff return broke a school record for longest kickoff return for a touchdown, breaking Jordan Micalef's record of 99-yard touchdown return set back in 2012.
Less than a minute later, Snyder would strike again, this time with a 36-yard interception return to make the score 52-3. The Raiders scored two more times in the third quarter.
Fryar ended the night 12-18 with 210 yards in the air with two touchdowns, connecting with both Moser and Storey. Three backs tallied scores, including McQuillan finding the endzone twice, ending the night with seven rushes and 33 yards. Moser picked up six receptions for 148 yards and Storey brought in four passes for 44 yards.
The defense, of course, had a productive night. Snyder collected his two interceptions returned for scores highlighting the lockdown defense. Jake Davies had an interception for the Raiders.