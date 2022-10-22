COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside cruises to 21st consecutive win

YANKTON, S.D. – For the first time in 108 years, the Morningside Mustangs earned a win in Yankton, South Dakota Saturday afternoon.

The Mustangs, who haven’t played in Yankton since 1921, defeated the second-year program at Mount Marty 77-0 at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton.

The Mustangs scored three times in the first quarter. Firstly, Joe Dolincheck threw a 14-yard pass to Zach Norton. Ryan Cole added a three-yard run and Dolincheck connected with Austin Johnson for a 54-yard score.

Morningside continued its roll in the second quarter, starting with Johnson’s second touchdown catch of the day, a 24-yarder 31 seconds into the quarter. Cole would rush for two more touchdowns in the second and Johnson caught his third touchdown of the day. The scoring in the first half was capped by a Dijion Walls interception return.

Morningside added three more touchdowns in the second half, as Cole and Bryson Freeburg scored on one-yard runs and Michael Payne caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Luke Johannsen.

Dolincheck threw for 346 yards and four scores on the day. Cole rushed for 118 yards and K.J Williams 59. Johnson finished with seven receptions for 195 yards and three scores at receiver.

USD 27, SIU 24: Behind backup quarterback Aidan Bouman, the South Dakota Coyotes rallied for a 27-24 homecoming victory over Southern Illinois Saturday.

The Coyotes trailed 21-7 when Bouman stepped in at quarterback in the second quarter. Bouman finished 11-of-17 for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Coyotes.

USD was also able to get the ground game working Saturday afternoon inside the DakotaDome. Shomari Lawrence rushed for 122 yards and a score and Travis Theis added 108 yards and a score for the Coyotes.

Wesley Eliodor caught the touchdown pass from Bouman in the third quarter. Eliodor finished with 58 yards receiving, a team high.

Defensively, Brock Mogensen recovered a fumble and Cameron Tisdale intercepted a pass. DaRaun McKinney, Stephen Hillis and Mogensen tallied nine tackles each.

Nic Baker threw for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Salukis. Bryce Miller and Avante Cox caught the touchdown passes.

Eddie Ogamba broke a 24-24 tie with a 44-yard field goal to give the Coyotes the lead with 2:31 to play.

NWC 59, Doane 10: Jalyn Gramstad accounted for four of Northwestern’s eight touchdowns in a 59-10 win over Doane.

Gramstad threw for 288 yards and two scores and rushed for two more touchdowns for the Red Raiders. Michael Storey had six receptions for 126 yards and a score and Tanner Schouten added 40 yards and a touchdown grab.

Logan Meyer rushed for 69 yards and two scores and Konner McQuillan added 49 yards and two scores.

Defensively for the Red Raiders, Ben Egli intercepted two passes. Noah Van’t Hof tallied 12 tackles.

Cruz Kirwan threw for 175 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for Doane.

WSC 20, SW Minn. St 14: Wayne State needed two late defensive stops to hold off a fourth quarter rally by visiting Southwest Minnesota State as the Wildcats posted a 20-14 Northern Sun Conference South Division football victory over the Mustangs Saturday at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.

The ‘Cats move to 6-2 and 2-2 in the NSIC South Division while SMSU drops to 4-4 and 1-3 in divisional play.

WSC outgained SMSU in the contest 335-277. The ‘Cats had 150 yards rushing and 185 passing while the Mustangs gained 177 on the ground and 100 through the air.

Bohn was the top WSC rusher with 38 yards on 18 attempts followed by Anthony Watkins with 34 yards on 11 carries and Jacob Keiser with 33 yards on eight rushes.

Throwing the ball, Bohn completed 15 of 23 passes for 185 yards and one TD. His top target was Ashten Schmaderer with five grabs for 50 yards with Jadon Johnson adding 62 yards receiving on four catches.

Sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk recorded eight tackles and had the game-clinching interception to seal the win. Jacob Byrd and Jaylan Scott each added seven tackles.

The Wildcats will be at home again next Saturday hosting Upper Iowa in the Hall of Fame Game starting at 12 p.m.