COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside rolls past Jimmies 59-7

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Joe Dolincheck became the third Morningside quarterback to eclipse 500 passing yards in a game Saturday as the Mustangs defeated Jamestown 59-7 in Jamestown, North Dakota Saturday afternoon.

Dolincheck finished with 503 yards and five touchdowns through the air. He also threw an interception.

Zach Norton caught two of Dolincheck’s five touchdowns, totaling 196 yards and two scores receiving. Austin Johnson had 135 yards receiving and two scores and Jack Sievert caught a touchdown. Joshua Simmons was also over 100 yards receiving with 117 yards on the day.

Ryan Cole got the scoring started with a 17-yard run in the first quarter. Dolincheck and Norton connected for an eight-yard score to make it 14-0 after one.

Morningside scored five touchdowns in the second quarter. Dolincheck’s eight-yard touchdown got things started. Ryan Cole scored the next two touchdowns on the ground, a 14-yard and one-yard run.

Cole finished with 115 yards on 20 carries, and scored three touchdowns.

Dolincheck found Johnson for a 10-yard strike to make it 42-0 with 4:50 to go until halftime. Jamestown’s Cade Torgerson found Isaiah Roebuck for a 14-yard score to get Jamestown on the board, but a Dolincheck-to-Norton connection made it a 49-7 halftime lead.

Chase Carter converted a field goal early in the third quarter and Dolincheck found Johnson for a 12-yard touchdown to conclude the scoring late in the third.

Drew Bessey intercepted Torgerson for the Morningside defense.

Dakota Wesleyan 31, Briar Cliff 24: Dakota Wesleyan’s Adam DeJong returned two interceptions for touchdowns to give the Tigers a 31-24 win over Briar Cliff.

The Tigers earned their first win of the season Saturday.

DeJong found the end zone first, as he returned a Luke Davies pass 34-yards for a touchdown. The Tigers led 7-0 after one quarter of play.

A Jaxon Patrick field goal gave Dakota Wesleyan a 10-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter. With 4:24 to play until halftime, the Chargers got on the board for the first time with a Jonathan Branne 31-yard field goal.

The Tigers responded quickly, as Austin Lee threw a 13-yard touchdown to Kiel Nelson to make it 17-3 at the half.

The Chargers responded with a strong third quarter. Asante Anglin rushed for a 39-yard score and Davies found Tim Brown for a 64-yard touchdown to time the game at 17.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Chargers have the ball in a tie game, but DeJong scored his second touchdown of the game on defense, as he returned an interception for a 15-yard score. The extra point was no good, so the Tigers led 23-17. The Tigers added a second fourth quarter touchdown on an eight-yard run by Jamin Arend. The two-point conversion was good to make it a 14-point game.

Davies found Kobe Johnson for a 36-yard touchdown with 4:40 to play, but the Chargers were unable to score again, and the Tigers had a win.

Davies threw for 179 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. His counterpart for the Tigers, Lee, threw for 128 yards and a score.

Anglin rushed for 116 yards and a score for the Chargers. Johnson caught four passes for 69 yards. Arend rushed for 102 yards and a score for the Tigers.

DeJong intercepted three passes on the day, two by Davies and one by Branne.

Northwestern 23, Dordt 0: Northwestern scored in every quarter of its 23-0 shutout win over Dordt Saturday afternoon at Open Space Park in Sioux Center.

Jalyn Gramstad scored in the first quarter for the Red Raiders, taking a five-yard run into the end zone for six. The extra point made it 7-0 after one.

In the second quarter, it was Gramstad’s arm that did the damage, as he found Tanner Schouten for a 47-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

Gramstad, in his second career start at quarterback for the Red Raiders, threw for 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Gramstad was also the team’s leading rusher with 81 yards and a score. Michael Storey was his favorite target Saturday, catching seven passes for 66 yards.

Logan Meyer scored on a four-yard run in the third quarter to give the Red Raiders a 21-point lead and Meyer rushed for 55 yards in the win.

The defense, which kept Dordt off the board Saturday afternoon, recorded a safety due to a holding penalty on the Defenders in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Dordt mustered up 68 rushing yards and 61 passing yards in the loss. Zach Rozeboom rushed for 29 yards to lead the Defenders. He also threw for 57 yards and two interceptions.

Cody Moser and Jaden Snyder intercepted passes for the Red Raiders. Lucas Huttinga intercepted a pass for the Defenders.