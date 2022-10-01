COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside scores 37 unanswered in the second half to defeat Midland

FREMONT, Neb. -- Midland held a 12-10 lead over No. 1 Morningside at the half, but it was the Mustangs who ran away with a 47-12 win over Midland Saturday afternoon in Fremont, Nebraska.

The Mustangs got on the board first with a Joe Dolincheck touchdown pass to Austin Johnson from 77-yards away. Outside of a 39-yard field goal with 4:34 to go in the half, the Mornignside offense would be held in check for the remainder of the opening 30 minutes.

Midland never found the end zone Saturday afternoon, but Jared Quinonez got his work in in the kicking game. Quinonez hit field goals of 25, 39, 40 and 46 yards in the second quarter to give Midland the 12-10 lead at the intermission.

Morningside wasted no time in the second half, scoring in less than a minute on the opening drive. A three-play, 62-yard drive was capped off by a one-yard rushing touchdown by Ryan Cole to give the Mustangs a 16-12 advantage. Morningside would lead for the rest of the game.

Carter hit his second field goal of the game, this one from 42 yards, to give the Mustangs a 19-12 lead. Dolincheck and Johnson rekindled the first quarter magic in the third quarter, as they connected on a pair of touchdowns. The first one was a 13-yard play with 8:40 remaining in the quarter and the second, a five-yard play, came with 2:32 to go in the third.

The Mustangs had one more score left in them in the third quarter, as the special teams unit blocked a punt and Cooper Von Seggern returned it 25 yards for the touchdown. Dolincheck threw his fourth touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, a six-yard toss to Mason Williams.

Dolincheck finished with 323 yards and four touchdowns for the Mustangs. Johnson had four catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Norton had 79 receiving yards and three catches. Cole led the rushing attack with 71 yards and a score.

Defensively, Joshua Miller tallied 12 tackles, two were sacks and a total of two and a half for a loss. Jonah Kollbaum and Von Seggern recovered lose balls for the defense.

Garrison Beach threw for 198 yards for Midland. Preston Williams had 74 yards receiving.

Hastings 28, Briar Cliff 9: Hastings scored three touchdowns early and rolled to a 28-9 victory over Briar Cliff at home Saturday afternoon.

John Zamora threw a touchdown and rushed for another in the first quarter. The First score of the game for the Broncos came on an eight-yard run by Brett Simonsen. Zamora made it 14-0 on a six-yard run and Garrett Esch caught a 76-yard pass form Zamora to make it 21-0 with 3:01 to play first quarter.

Hastings would go on to win 28-9 and improve to 5-1 on the season. Briar Cliff falls to 1-5 on the season and 1-4 in conference play.

Winona State 38, Wayne State 14: Winona State scored 38 unanswered points after Wayne State held a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter as the host Warriors handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season Saturday afternoon with a 38-14 setback in Northern Sun Conference football played in Winona, Minnesota.

Both teams are now 4-1 on the season with WSC falling to 0-1 in the NSIC South Division while the Warriors are 1-0.

Wayne State controlled the contest for the first 1 ½ quarters. The Wildcats opened the scoring on a 46-yard pass play from sophomore quarterback Nick Bohn to David Elder with six seconds to play in the opening quarter putting the Wildcats ahead 7-0.

The Wildcats scored on their ensuing drive midway through the second quarter as Bohn capped a 65-yard drive with a 19-yard TD run giving WSC a 14-0 advantage.

Winona State got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter as sophomore running back Ty Gavin bolted 25 yards for a touchdown run with 3:33 to go before halftime, cutting the Wildcat lead to 14-7 at intermission.

Turnovers and special team miscues would doom the Wildcats in the second half as Winona State erupted for 24 fourth quarter points to break away for the win.

The lone score of the third quarter came on a Sam Lloyd-Santiago one-yard run with 9:57 to go third quarter for Winona State evening the score at 14-14.

Winona State took the lead for good on the opening play of the fourth quarter as Gavin raced 38 yards for a touchdown, giving the host Warriors a 21-14 lead.

Following a WSC three and out, the ‘Cats had to punt with Darryl Williams eluding several tacklers and scampering 79 yards for a punt return touchdown extending the Warrior lead to 28-14.

Winona State added a field goal following another WSC three and out as Jacob Scott connected from 27 yards with 8:56 to play giving the Warriors a 31-14 lead.

The final score of the contest came on special teams as Winona State blocked a Wayne State punt and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown with 7:26 to play making the final score 38-14.

The Wildcats return home next weekend hosting Minnesota State for homecoming starting at 1 p.m. at Bob Cunningham Field.

Dubuque 46, Buena Vista 16: Buena Vista scored first, and led 16-12 after a quarter, but Dubuque scored 34 unanswered points for the remainder of the game to defeat Buena Vista during the Beavers’ homecoming game Saturday in Storm Lake.

Zach Herrera connected with Michael Odom on a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and after a Dubuque touchdown, the duo connected again on a 17-yard touchdown to take a 14-6 lead.

Dubuque scored again in the first quarter, but a block extra point was returned by Adrian Boston to give the Beavers a 16-12 lead after a quarter of play.

It was all Dubuque from there, scoring five touchdowns in the final three quarters. Kallion Buckner rushed for a six-yard touchdown to give Dubuque the lead, and Gultig found Sheets for a 72-yard touchdown to give Dubuque a two-score lead. That was the second touchdown connection for the two in the game.

Herrera finished with 164 yards and two touchdowns passing. He also threw an interception for the Beavers. Mason Griffith rushed for 122 yards for Buena Vista. Dylan Laughlin caught six passes for 63 yards in the loss.

Dubuque’s Den Gultig threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Wade Sheets caught five passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Za’Cameron Brice caught eight passes for 120 yards.