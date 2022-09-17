COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern routs Jamestown 48-3 in North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — On a cool and overcast fall day in North Dakota, the fourth-ranked Northwestern College football team defeated the University of Jamestown Jimmies 48-3.

Quarterback Blake Fryar set a new career-high with five touchdown passes Saturday afternoon.

Logan Meyer tied his career-high with 131 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

The first score of the afternoon was a six-yard touchdown toss from Fryar to Michael Storey.

The Red Raider defense was stout in the opening quarter. Nearly picking off two passes, the Jimmies managed six yards on six plays.

Cody Moser forced the first turnover of the day inside the Jimmies 20-yard line, as Jaden Snyder picked up his second recovery of the season. The drive ended three plays as Fryar found Storey for the second time in the contest.

Right before the half, a fake field goal attempt turned into the fourth touchdown of the day. For the first time ever, Fryar found his younger brother Parker Fryar for the 22-yard touchdown reception to take the commanding 27-3 lead.

Tristan Mulder had a pick-six, returning it 38 yards for the score.

The Red Raider defense was lights out all afternoon long. The Jimmies were 0-for-10 on third downs on the day. Jamestown snapped the ball just 44 times for 153 yards of total offense.

Dordt 38, Dakota Wesleyan 7: Dordt scored the first 17 points of the game and ran away with a 38-7 win over Dakota Wesleyan Saturday afternoon in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Kade McDaniel completed six passes on the day, two of which were touchdowns for the Defenders. The first pass was a 29-yarder to Hayden Large and the second was a 22-yarder to Jaden Witte. McDaniels also had an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

McDaniel was also the team’s leading rusher with 107 yards on 11 attempts. Preston McCoy finished with 22 yards and a seven-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, the Defenders forced two fumbles, one of which was recovered by Lucas Huttinga in the end zone for a touchdown. Abraham Stoesz picked off a Dakota Wesleyan pass in the win.

Wayne State 49, Minot State 10: Wayne State scored on five of their first six possessions and sophomore quarterback Nick Bohn accounted for 317 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in one half of play as the Wildcats cruised to a 49-10 at Minot State in North Dakota.

WSC took the opening drive and drove 75 yards with sophomore running back Jacob Keiser finding the end zone on a seven-yard jaunt for an early 7-0 Wildcat lead.

Wayne State’s next two scores came on 3rd and long pass plays. With the Wildcats facing a 3rd and 7, Bohn found a wide open Mason Lee for a 62-yard scoring play giving WSC a 14-3 lead.

Following a Minot State punt, Bohn faced a 3rd and 13 from his own 26 and found sophomore Jadon Johnson wide open on a 74-yard scoring strike.

Wayne State scored again midway through the second quarter as Keiser hit paydirt for a second time on a three-yard plunge.

The Wildcats scored for the fifth time on six possessions as Bohn rushed up the middle eight yards giving Wayne State a 35-3 cushion in the second.

The Wildcats return home next weekend hosting Concordia-St. Paul Saturday evening at 6 p.m. in the Family Day Game at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.