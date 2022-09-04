COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coyotes fall to Kansas State 34-0

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State scored 20 first quarter points on its way to a 34-0 season-opening, college football win over South Dakota in front of a sellout crowd of 50,469 Saturday evening at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats rushed for 297 yards in the contest while their defense limited the Coyotes to 270 total yards from scrimmage.

Kansas State scored on the game’s first offensive snap as receiver Malik Knowles took a direct handoff 75 yards around the left end to paydirt.

KSU all-American running back Deuce Vaughn, who carried 18 times for 126 yards in the game, added a third Wildcat touchdown in the first quarter with a 39-yard run.

South Dakota’s defense got stronger as the game went on, limiting Kansas State to 14 points over the final three quarters.

Michael Scott, a senior linebacker and transfer from Akron, had two sacks and a tackle-for-loss amongst his seven solo stops while junior Brock Mogensen led the way with nine solo stops as part of his 10 tackles in the game.

The Coyotes posted nine tackles-for-loss in the contest, including four sacks, as Myles Harden and Micah Roane also had sacks.

South Dakota offensively saw sophomore quarterback Carson Camp complete 18 of 34 attempts for 132 yards. Shomari Lawrence carried the ball 14 times for 84 yards and Travis Theis tacked on 56 yards on 11 attempts.

Wayne State 33, UMary 28: A nine-yard TD run by senior running back Anthony Watkins, his second of the game, gave Wayne State a 33-28 season opening Northern Sun Conference football win Saturday night at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Wayne State put together a fourth-quarter, 55-yard drive on five plays with Watkins scoring on a 10-yard run with 1:46 to play putting the Wildcats back ahead at 33-28.

Senior running back Anthony Watkins led the Wildcats on the ground with 73 yards on 17 carries and two scores followed by sophomore quarterback Nick Bohn with 51 yards on 11 attempts and one TD.

Throwing the ball, Bohn completed 10 of 17 passes for 196 yards and one TD. Sophomore Jadon Johnson had three catches for 78 yards and one score followed by senior Mason Lee with two catches for 64 yards.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk, senior J’Von France and junior defensive back Tanner Cooper each had eight tackles. Rex Becker added five tackles with Jaylan Scott recording four to go with a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Wildcats will be at home next Saturday (September 10) hosting Northern State in a 6 p.m. contest at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.

Gustavus Adolphus 62, Buena Vista 20: Buena Vista scored 20 points in the fourth quarter in a season opening 62-20 loss against Gustavus Adolphus.

Freshman Seth Gallardo (Surprise, Ariz.) throws his first two career TD passes in the 4th quarter and freshman Meven Obregon (Surprise, Ariz.) with his first career rushing TD

The Beavers on the road next Saturday to play at Lakeland University (Wis.).

Women’s Volleyball

Briar Cliff 3, Tenn. Southern 2: Briar Cliff won its second Saturday match over Tennessee Southern with set scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11.

Chloe Johnson led the Chargers. She had 15 kills to go with 10 digs and two blocks. Alexis Johnson added 12 kills and Wasmund chipped in eight. Wasmund took part in six blocks. .

Taryn Nothem chipped in seven kills with no errors on 12 attacks for a .583 hitting percentage.

Heath dished out 21 assists and notched 18 digs, both team highs. Porter had 17 assists and Jones recorded 17 digs.

Looking ahead, Briar Cliff is slated to open GPAC play at Morningside Wednesday evening. First serve is set for 7:30 p.m

Viterbo 3, Morningside 1: Viterbo defeated Morningside 25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20.

The Mustangs showcased their defense in the Viterbo match, recording eight blocks, with DePauw leading with the Mustangs' lone solo block and three block assists. Claire Wilson and Kylah Brewer each got in on three blocks, while Nienke van Drunen and Gaby Wilson each got two.

Aureana Bernales led in digs, with 25, while Payton Shoquist was next in line with six.

Morningside totaled 36 kills in the match, with Sydney Marlow accounting for 16. Claire Wilson and Payten Lode were second in line with seven each.

NWC 3, Saint Mary 1: In the final match of the Labor Day Classic, it was a clash of two programs who both battled No. 4-ranked Park (Mo.). Park defeated Saint Mary in four sets, while the Red Raiders also get the best of the Spires in four sets. Once again, Northwestern notched double-digit team blocks (10) to power past the University of Saint Mary.

Jazlin De Haan recorded nine kills, including a span of five-straight kills coming from the sophomore to secure the pivotal set.

The final set again saw both teams hit the 20-point mark in the fourth set, but it was NWC who prevailed 25-22 to take the match 3-1.

De Haan tallied 17 kills, as did Alysen Dexter. Jadeyn Schutt and Liv Reitsma tallied 25 and 23 assists each. Olivia Granstra tallied 25 digs.

The Red Raiders return to Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play with a tough road trip to face No. 6-ranked Jamestown on Tuesday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. from Harold Newman Arena on the campus of the University of Jamestown.

Dordt 3, Park (Mo.) 1: The Dordt Defender volleyball team was a 3-1 winner over no. 6 ranked Park (Missouri) to go 4-0 this weekend at an event hosted by the College of Saint Mary in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Dordt lost a lead late in set one to fall 26-24 but bounced back with wins of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-19 in sets two, three and four.