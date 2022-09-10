Coyotes looking for rebound game against Montana

Week 1 didn’t go the Coyotes way, as the South Dakota football program fell to Kansas State 34-0 in Manhattan, Kansas.

An opening play touchdown for the Wildcats followed by a blocked punt a couple of USD possessions later and the Coyotes were down two scores in the blink of an eye.

“The self-inflicted wounds were something that, going into the game, I mean, we knew full well that we were going to have to play close to the best and we were far from that,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “Really on both sides of the football. I think it's probably a little bit more glaring offensively.

The Coyotes know they need to get a stronger start this weekend in Missoula, Montana, as Montana is the No. 3 team in the FCS and have a strong crowd at home games.

“I think playing well early is always important in big games, you know, building confidence,” Nielson said. “It was the exact opposite of Kansas State when you give up a first play touchdown, and then you have a third one and you don't convert your offensive possession, and then one possession later, you're giving up a big special teams play for a touchdown. So you get a major breakdown in all three elements.”

The key for the Coyotes is limiting the mistakes that plagued them in Manhattan a week ago. The Wildcats rushed for 297 yards against the Coyote defense last week. On offense, the Coyotes turned the ball over once, but struggled to convert short yardage plays.

A positive for the Coyotes last week was in the rushing attack. Shomari Lawrence averaged six yard per carry and Travis Theis was over five yards per carry.

“The problem is when we got ourselves behind early and we had to press more offensively than we really wanted to,” Nielson said. “Those guys ran hard and got extra yards, you know, fell forward when they got hit. Kansas State's a really good tackling football team. They don't miss a lot of tackles, but you know, it's the difference of picking up that extra yard and a half and I think both those guys did that.”

Toledo transfer Michael Scott stood out at the linebacker position for the Coyotes as well. Scott tallied eight tackles and three for a loss. The Coyote defense was also to get in the backfield at times in Manhattan, tallying nine tackles for a loss.

“He's a guy that came in who had played at a high level in the MAC and so, we knew he was a guy that would be able to help us defensively,” Nielson said. “He missed a little bit of camp with a minor injury, and defensively, we weren't as good when he wasn't playing. It was good to get him back and get him back healthy. I think he's a guy that will have that kind of impact every week for us defensively.”

The Coyotes did have a trio of injuries in the opening game as well. Two starting linemen went down, in center Joey Lombard and left tackle Alex Jensen. The third injury was linebacker Jakari Starling.

During Tuesday’s news conference, it was too early in the week to make a determination on the injured players’ availability for Saturday.

Nielson has never coached at Montana, but in talking with fellow coaches who have, they shared caution about the atmosphere in Missoula.

“I've talked to a number of people who've been there and they said that hey, it's going to be the kind of loud that you experience at the FargoDome, in an outdoor stadium, which is a pretty unique atmosphere,” Nielson said. “So, we'll practice this week like we do for when we play North Dakota State on the road with noise to be able to make sure that our communication systems are going to function.”

The Coyotes and Grizzlies are set to kick-off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday central time in Missoula.