AMES – Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler joins teammate David Montgomery in declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft on Monday.
Butler broke Iowa State’s single-season receiving record with 1,318 yards. He also had nine touchdowns on the season.
Butler led the NCAA in yards per reception with 22 yards per reception.
The redshirt junior made highlight-reel catch after highlight-reel catch in 2018, including being the No. 1 play on ESPN’s popular Sunday segment “You Got Moss’d.”
The 6-foot-6 receiver proved near impossible to cover throughout the year with his height, speed and athletic ability.
In the Alamo Bowl against No. 13 Washington State, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell employed the Montgomery-Butler strategy where if Montgomery didn’t get the ball, Butler did and if Butler didn’t get the ball, Montgomery did.
Washington State knew Butler was going to get the ball, but he still torched the Cougar defense for 192 yards on nine receptions.
-- Ben Visser
The last Cyclone to be drafted was linebacker Jeremiah George in 2014.