SIOUX CITY -- Iowa State University fans got a chance to hang out Tuesday with several Cyclone coaches and athletic officials.

The annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour stopped by the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center from noon to 1 p.m.

The star-studded delegation included Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, football coach Matt Campbell, men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, wrestling coach Kevin Dresser, and John Walters, the "Voice of the Cyclones."

ISU's mascot, Cy the Cardinal, also was present, entertaining fans both young and old.

Dresser addressed the rise of Name, Image and Likeness (NILs) collegiate athletic programs across the country. He mentioned ISU's "We Will Collective" and the wrestling program's own collective, which raises funds to provide financial compensation in athletes for the use of their name, image, and likeness through marketing and promotional endeavors.

"We got a bunch of people that kind of spearheaded (the collective for the wrestling program) out of the Okoboji area," Dresser said. "This gives our athletes some opportunities. We’ve got some big-time athletes, some big-time recruits. These guys can go out and do a little work and make some money, and that’s the college way right now.”

Pollard highlighted the ongoing construction of "CyTown," a $200 million venture built around Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum that Pollard called a "landmark educational, cultural and athletic complex."

Construction on the project got underway about two months ago, and Pollard indicated that CyTown is a year or more ahead of schedule compared to the initial timeline formed at its inception.

Head football coach Matt Campbell talked about his team's upcoming season. Campbell is 46-42 during his eight seasons with the Cyclones and 81-57 overall as a head coach, including the five-season stint at Toledo from 2011-2-15 before he arrived in Ames.

The team, which went 4-8 last season, features a couple of Northwest Iowa natives, including returning starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers. A 6-foot-3, 206-pounder from Hawarden and an alum of West Sioux High School, Dekkers will enter his redshirt junior season this fall.

In his first season as starter in 2022, Dekkers completed over 66% of his 302 passing attempts for 3,044 yards with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over 12 games for a 129.63 quarterback rating.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jacob Imming, a 6-foot-2, 222-pound linebacker, is also on the ISU roster. Imming will be a redshirt freshman this fall.

The 12th-ranked ISU women's tennis team, which will compete in the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history against fourth-ranked North Carolina State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Orlando, Fla., also was a topic of discussion Tuesday.

Sioux City was the third of 12 scheduled stops on the ISU Tailgate tour. The family-friendly event, which allows fans to connect with each other, features giveaways, food and beverage available for purchase. All kids in attendance receive a complimentary gift.

The started Monday with a stop in Paton in the early afternoon and then a swing through the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs later that evening. After the Sioux City stop, the tour headed to Okoboji area for a stop at The Roof Garden Ballroom at Arnolds Park. Wednesday's stops include Webster City at the Briggs Woods Conference Center from noon to 1 p.m. and Clear Lake at the Surf Ballroom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.