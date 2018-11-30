AMES, Iowa – No. 23 Iowa State (7-4, 6-3 Big 12) closes out its regular season against non-scholarship FCS opponent Drake (7-3, 6-2 PFL) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jack Trice Stadium.
Drake
Drake will most likely be overmatched on Saturday, but the Bulldogs do boast a few good players who could make an impact. Most of those players are on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive end Nathan Clayberg was named the Pioneer League defensive player of the year.
Clayberg was a force on the defensive line recording 30 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 stacks. He also broke up six passes at the line and blocked two kicks.
Drake defensive back Will Warner also put up gaudy numbers. He has eight interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and four pass breakups.
Iowa State
This game seems like a free win for Iowa State, but the Cyclones do have some things to play for.
Running back David Montgomery is 21 yards away from becoming Iowa State’s first back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher since Darren Davis in 1999.
Receiver Hakeem Butler is also 15 yards away from setting Iowa State’s new single-season receiving yards record. He’s also two touchdowns away from setting Iowa State’s single-season receiving touchdowns record. The interesting part is Butler isn’t even in the top-20 in single-season receptions, so he’s potentially setting new records on less receptions.
Butler averages 22.5 yards per reception, so the receiving yards record is all but broken if he gets one catch, but if he gets one touchdown on Saturday, that puts him in good position to break the receiving touchdowns record in the bowl game if he doesn’t break it Saturday.
Besides individual records and achievements, Iowa State is likely to get freshman and young players in the game for game experience – even if coach Matt Campbell doesn’t want to talk about it.
Campbell has said he loves the new redshirt rule that allows players to play in up four games without burning a redshirt.
Players to watch
Here are some players to look out for on Saturday and some players you might not see.
RE-AL MITCHELL – QUARTERBACK: Re-al Mitchell might be the most talked about player to never play. The quarterback early-enrolled at Iowa State last January and since coming on campus has received nothing but rave reviews from the coaches. But Brock Purdy got the call instead of Mitchell and the staff never looked back. The week before Kansas Campbell said you’ll see Mitchell sooner rather than later. Well, it’s the last game of the regular season – it can’t get much later.
Mitchell is a true dual-threat quarterback – dangerous with is legs as well as his arm. If Mitchell gets in on Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see what he can do.
TREVOR DOWNING – OFFENSIVE LINE: Trevor Downing made his season debut last week against Kansas State in a goal-line package. He led block for David Montgomery in a play that resulted in a touchdown. Campbell has been in love with Downing since he stepped on campus.
“He’s going to be really talented,” Campbell said. “He’s a guy that’s got all the tools. He’s worked really hard and probably progressed as well as any of our young guys that maybe aren’t playing right now a ton. But I can’t say enough about Trevor and what his future looks like in our program. I think there’s some other guys really in that boat – the Re-al Mitchells and some of these guys that, you know, it’s just time.”
Since Downing has only played in one game, he’s a prime candidate to play Saturday.
CHANDLER PULVERMACHER – LINEBACKER: Pulvermacher is an interesting case. He’s played in three games but hasn’t recorded a single stat. Campbell has the option to get him extended time against Drake to see what he can do, or, if Campbell things he’s valuable enough he could save him for the bowl game if he believes Pulvermacher can impact that game.
WILL McDONALD – DEFENSIVE END: Will McDonald played earlier in the season, forcing a key fumble against TCU. He’s recorded three tackles, one of which was a sack, in four games, which means he can’t play in another game unless Campbell burns his redshirt. Campbell said on Tuesday that the staff has every intention of keeping McDonald’s redshirt on, so in all likelihood he won’t play against Drake or in the bowl game.
“There are guys that have really kind of saved us in some ways and been huge additions to our ability to manage our roster the right way, play our best players, and continue to develop and grow,” Campbell said. “So I certainly say a 12th game or a 12th opportunity, no matter what, how, or who — it gives you that opportunity to continue to find ways to best develop your roster.”
Prediction
It all depends on how long Campbell leaves his starters on the field. Iowa State 42, Drake 7.