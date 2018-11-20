AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State football team will play Drake on Dec. 1 on MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m.
When Iowa State’s season opener versus South Dakota State was canceled due to weather, Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard lined up Incarnate Word to be the replacement opponent.
The 24th-ranked Cardinals secured an at-large berth in the FCS playoffs Sunday afternoon. Incarnate Word will now focus on its playoff opportunities – beginning with a first-round game at Montana State Saturday – and not play the Cyclones as planned.
Pollard then arranged this week for Drake to play in Ames on Dec. 1.
“We’re most grateful to Drake Athletics Director Brian Hardin, Coach Rick Fox and the Bulldog leadership team for working with us through a very fluid situation,” Pollard said. “Coach (Matt) Campbell wants to play a 12th game and I believe our fans would welcome another chance to see this bowl-bound team play. I know the Bulldogs will enjoy the chance to play at Jack Trice Stadium and compete against a Power 5 opponent.”
Financial details for the replacement game will be announced later.
“There has certainly been a lot of moving parts related to rescheduling our cancelled season opener,” Pollard said. “Most importantly, I want to thank our fan base for its patience and understanding throughout this process.”
Tickets that were originally issued for the South Dakota State / Incarnate Word game will be honored for the Drake game.