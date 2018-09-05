Mark Dantonio has just one concern about Michigan State’s 9:45 p.m. kickoff time Saturday at Arizona State.
“I may be the only one who has a problem staying up that late. The kids, they’ll be fine. College kids are up at that hour every night,’’ Dantonio said on the weekly Big Ten teleconference.
The unusual starting time – 7:45 p.m. local time in Tempe and 10:45 p.m. in East Lansing – is designed to accommodate an ESPN telecast of the game.
Dantonio said he had no input in the starting time, but the Spartans have been preparing for it since the start of fall camp.
In addition to welcoming 90-degree heat and high humidity in the upper Midwest this week, Michigan State held one of its preseason scrimmages late at night and also practiced under the lights on occasion in August to prepare for the late night kickoff against the Sun Devils.
“We were out scrimmaging at 11 o’clock at night one night because we knew this was coming up,’’ Dantonio said. “We’re doing what we can to adjust to it and I have now doubt that our guys will be ready to go when it’s game time. We’ll line ‘em and go.’’
Huskers deal with delay: The weather-related delay in the debut of Scott Frost at Nebraska’s head coach is a “disappointment’’ the Cornhuskers are dealing with as they prepare to open their season Saturday against Colorado.
“We all put in nine months of work to get ready for that game and then it didn’t happen,’’ Frost said, referencing Saturday’s cancellation of a season-opening game against Akron. “I’m proud of the kids and the way they handled the situation.’’
The game was delayed after the opening kickoff and then eventually cancelled, and Frost his team may benefit from going through a game-day routine.
“We expect to play a lot of young people and to go through that and have them get comfortable with as much of it as they can, that’s good,’’ Frost said.
“Coaches always say teams make their biggest gains between weeks one and two and there isn’t anything we can do about that. We just have to get ready for the next game.’’
Big Ten return: Former Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers finds himself back on a Big Ten field this week when Eastern Michigan plays at Purdue.
The graduate transfer thrived in his starting debut for the Eagles last week, completing 18-of-21 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-17 win over Monmouth University last Friday.
Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said the former Hawkeye showed a lot of poise in his first college start.
“He does a lot of good things, seems to make some good decisions,’’ Brohm said. “It’s a game where we’re going to have to play well.’’
Eye of the beholder: After watching his team hold off Appalachian State 45-38 in last week’s opener, Penn State coach James Franklin isn’t thinking about style points.
“They don’t list it as an ugly win or a pretty win, when they look back on it they say it was a win,’’ Franklin said. “All you can do is keep going and try to get better each week.’’
The Nittany Lions have little choice. They visit Pittsburgh on Saturday night.
Skipping dessert: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz never got around to that second scoop of ice cream Saturday to celebrate becoming the Hawkeyes’ winningest football coach.
He never even made it to the first.
“It was kind of late,’’ Ferentz said. “I was hungry. I’m always hungry after games. I had a big bowl of salad, pasta, had some Graziano’s sausage – I’ll give them a free plug, it is the best. But, I was out of gas. That was it. Really nothing too crazy.’’
Expecting the best: Lovie Smith liked one thing in particular about the way his Illinois football team rallied from a 17-3 deficit to beat Kent State 31-24 on Saturday.
“We got there the hard way, but the guys did a great job of taking the adjustments we made at halftime and making it work on the field,’’ Smith said. “When you scrimmage a limited amount of times, you never know how guys will respond until you play a game.’’
One of the things Smith learned about the Fighting Illini was that they must get off to a faster start this week in a 6:30 p.m. game against Western Illinois.
“We need to play better and start strong,’’ Smith said. “We know Western Illinois will come in ready. We need to be ready, too, and become a better football team this week than we were last week.’’