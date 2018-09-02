FOREST CITY, Iowa | Quarterback Brock Lamle passed for 304 yards and five touchdowns and his defensive teammates came within two minutes of a second-half shutout as Dordt’s football team began the season with a 61-40 win over Waldorf Saturday night.
It was a wild offensive display in the first half as Lamle fired four touchdown passes (two to University of Iowa transfer Noah Clayberg), the same number for Waldorf quarterback Hilton Joseph. The Warriors, stymied 40-13 last Saturday at Briar Cliff, scored on three of their first four second-quarter possessions, taking a 33-21 lead as Joseph fired the last of his scoring passes, an 11-yarder to Don Jones.
Coach Joel Penner’s Defenders scored on each of their next three possessions, including touchdown catches of 44 and 12 yards by Clayberg and Jake Dodge to conclude the second quarter. Lamle opened the third frame with a 17-yard run that began a 6-play, 63-yard series that ended when Clayberg caught his third touchdown pass of the day, a 25-yarder for a 41-33 lead.
Waldorf didn’t score on its final two possessions of the second quarter and failed to score on its first four possessions of the second half. Dordt had a 61-33 advantage before reserve quarterback Edward Dominguez fired a 2-yard scoring pass to Jerkevan Harrell with 1:45 remaining.
Dordt’s defense, paced by cornerback Nathan Kabongo’s six tackles, yielded 564 yards total offense, 334 of it coming from Joseph’s passing yardage.
Levi Jungling had four catches for 137 yards and a touchdown for Dordt, whose 61 points was the second-most in team history and the most against an NAIA opponent. Keithen Drury rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Defenders, which are idle until Sept. 15 when they host Doane to begin Great Plains Athletic Conference play.