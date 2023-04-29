Luke Davies looked around after the Briar Cliff University football team's spring game and liked what he saw.

Davies, who has taken nearly all the snaps at quarterback over his first two years with the Chargers, thought football being played on campus for the first time on Saturday and thought it felt right.

"I think it went pretty well for the team, overall," Davies said. "We're really excited to get down here and play. This is the first time a football team has played out here in this program's history, so we were really excited.

"I've been here for a couple of years now, I thought I couldn't tightened some things up today, but we just have to go back and learn from the film. We're looking to make big plays."

This past fall, Davies completed nearly 54% of his 366 pass attempts for 2,332 yards with 18 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He threw for 2,270 yards as a freshman to make him the program's leader in passing yards.

However, it took Davies and the offense a little while to get settled at the spring game at Faber Field, which is currently home to the school's soccer teams, but will get a major re-surfacing this summer and be utlitized for football practices. Long-term, the football team wants a place to play on campus, as it currently shares Memorial Field with Bishop Heelan High School.

Davies led the first-team offense on a couple of scoring drives, one in which he was in shotgun formation and took a high snap, spun around and took off up the middle of the defense for a 15-yard touchdown scamper.

Brock Saya, who will be a sophomore when the fall football season comes, had a couple of nice throws that resulted in scores to Aaron Okoro as well, and Jeremy Koenck, Matthew Mason and Johnny Bauser made plays out of the backfield.

"Brock did some really good things with the second and third groups," said head coach Shane LaDage. "Johnny and Matt ran well. We used Johnny in some sets where he did some good things.

"It felt like our first (offensive) group couldn't get a rhythm early, but I've been pleased with how well the defense has been playing. They played with intensity, and it's been a huge change. That's going to help us a lot."

The Chargers went 1-10 in 2022 overall and 1-9 in the NAIA's Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Tight ends Steven Whiting and John Bell found open spots in the defense for big-gain receptions, too, but the defense still found ways to come up with more stops over the day than scoring drives allowed.

Up front, the defensive line held stout and forced a number of no gains, losses, or plays blown dead.

"Our D-line has continued to play very well," LaDage said. "I've been very impressed with that first unit."

The linebackers held firm while the likes of Tulsa Janish, who will enter his senior season next fall and soon-to-be sophomore Kael Forsyth broke up would-be completions.

"It was a really big deal to even be here (on campus)," LaDage said. "This can help set a vision that maybe we can make this a reality as soon as possible, to have games here on campuus. It creates a great environment.

"I think we had some kids walking out of their dorms that just stopped by to check out the game. It was a beautiful setting and was a lot of fun."