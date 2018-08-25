SIOUX CENTER, Iowa | In Joel Penner’s second year as Dordt College’s head football coach, strides were made offensively and defensively .
Dordt’s rushing offense, paced by senior running back Keithen Drury’s 1,386 yards (12 TDs), paced the Great Plains Athletic Conference for the second straight year, averaging 290.5 yards per game, a 15-yard improvement. Senior quarterback Brock Lamle (1,925 yards passing, 19 TDs) guided the squad to third-place showings in scoring (35.5) and total yardage (489.0) and fifth in passing (198.5), a program first.
Dordt’s defense, during a 5-5 (3-5 GPAC) campaign, yielded norms of 32.2 points and 460.9 total yards. Those totals also improved from the 5-6 (2-6) team of 2016 which gave up 41.8 points and 508.5 total yards.
Penner’s Defenders have been picked to finish fifth in the GPAC. He figures the keys to the program’s first winning season depend largely on defensive numbers that he’d like to see rise to fifth or above.
“We score enough points on paper and gain enough yards to be a top-three or a top-two team, which in the GPAC, we need to continue that process,” said Penner. “Defensively, we’ve improved, but we’re still not in the top five. That’s where we have to go.”
Returning GPAC second-team lineman senior Tyson Dahlgrin heads a list of five returning defensive starters. An end, Dahlgrin leads the veterans with five quarterback sacks while adding 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss.
Senior safety Casey Byker (71 tackles, 8 TFL) ranked fourth in tackles a year ago while returning honorable mention cornerback sophomore Nathan Kabongo was fifth (63 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 interceptions). Dordt’s aggressive 4-2-5 defense also returns two linemen, sophomores David Kacmaryinski (35 tackles, 10.5 TFL) and Logan Fanning (15 tackles).
Penner was excited during spring drills as he saw several linebackers emerge – sophomores Bryan O’Neil, Josh Mrazek, Austin Canty and Jordan Weiland – Weiland returning after missing the fall because of injury. Junior Tanner Van Hofwegen and sophomore Connor Bosma were also impressive in the secondary.
“I love the progress we’ve made on defense, giving up 10 fewer points per game,” said Penner. “If we keep making that jump, we’ll be salty. Five or so of the guys will be new starters, but we think once they get in stride and learn the defense, we’ll have another year of much-improved defense. We will be faster on defense than we have been.
“Our philosophy is 11 guys to the football, playing with physicality. What we’ve noticed is the character our players show, regardless to the score. The character to run hard to football, all 11, that’s hard to instill in a defense. We’ve made a commitment to stop the run and slow the run. We will prioritize that. We want to prevent the deep ball.”
Dordt’s offense should continue to flourish because each of the major skill players return, including first-team GPAC wide receiver sophomore Levi Jungling (58 catches, 1,137 yards, 11 TDs). Lamle, a three-year starting quarterback, also welcomes back two receivers, junior Jake Dodge (27, 349, 4) and sophomore Ben Heuvelhorst (18, 222, 2) along with junior running back Levi Schoonhoven (658 yards rushing, 5 TDs).
The addition of sophomore running back Noah Clayberg, a transfer from the University of Iowa, is another key. Clayberg appeared in 11 games as a safety for the Hawkeyes, but will be valued as a running back, despite the fact that he played quarterback at Pella Christian, where he racked up 3,718 yards rushing and 3,695 yards passing in his career.
“His character and his work ethic are off the charts,” said Penner. “He’s a great teammate and that will go a long way because people want to block for him and play hard for him. He has tons of speed and tons of power. He will fit in well and bring his own unique skill sets.”
GPAC honorable mention left tackle Devin Eekhoff, a 6-3, 285-pound senior and versatile guard Justin Urquides (6-1, 285-pound junior) also return as starters. The key for another outstanding year of offense hinges upon replacing three graduated starters. Juniors William Vander Woude (5-11, 260 pounds), Holden Hooyer (6-5, 250 pounds) and Cody Hanks are the early candidates along with sophomores Tyler Soll (5-10, 290 pounds) and Cody Hanks (5-10, 300 pounds).