Dordt football looks to keep rolling against Mount Marty

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University football team has plenty of reasons to feel optimistic coming into this Saturday’s game against Mount Marty.

For one thing, the Defenders are well rested, fresh off of a bye week that came after the team had claimed three straight dominant wins over GPAC competition.

Another reason for optimism is that Dordt will be going up against a Mount Marty squad in its first year of competition, and that has dropped each of its first five games by a combined score of 164-61.

Despite Mount Marty’s tough start to the season, Dordt coach Joel Penner isn’t ready to look past them yet.

“Historically, we’ve gone into every game saying ‘What does the best version of this team look like right now?'” Penner said. “Which has served us well when we face teams with losing records. That said, I do believe that Mount Marty is a very much improving football team. When we watch the progression of their season, just like you’d expect with a first year program, a bit of a rough start, and a lot of things that you see on film, you see get fixed.”

For the Defenders, much of the success this year has come on defense, as the Defenders have not allowed any of their opponents to score more than 10 points since their season-opening 25-24 loss to Midland back on Sept. 4.

In their past two games against Concordia and Doane, Dordt allowed just 76 and 73 yards rushing, respectively, and over the first four games, the team has 11 total sacks.

“Defensively, we’re seeing some great production out of our linebackers. Brayton Van Kekerix, he’s all over the field. He’s done a great job. Jessup Leakey has just been an anchor guy for us. You don’t always hear d-lineman named on the stat line, but he does so much to just control interior gaps for us, and then Nathan Kabongo is a guy in our secondary who has just been awesome this year at corner.

“When those guys play well, our team really does well.”

While the defense has been stout, the offense has been no slouch either, as a group that Penner calls a “cast of characters” has powered the team to a 3-1 record.

Freshman quarterback Kade McDaniel has thrown for 324 yards while rushing for 191, good for second-most on the team. Freshman wide receiver Josh Bush had a breakout game a few weeks ago against Concordia and has 172 yards to his name, while junior Anthony Trojahn leads the team with an average of 96.8 rushing yards per game, with four rushing touchdowns.

But the main focus in Saturday’s game for the Defenders will be in improving their passing game, and keeping the turnovers to a minimum.

So far, Dordt has compiled 731 total passing yards on the season with eight interceptions, compared to 1,152 yards on the ground.

“We want to be a more efficient and explosive passing team than we’ve been the last two games,” Penner said. “Completing passes at a higher percentage and in a more explosive fashion are just musts for us. We know as we’ve progressed through the GPAC schedule that being a one-dimensional offense does not go well for us, so it's going to be critical that we have improvement in the passing game as well.”

Kickoff on Saturday will be at 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0