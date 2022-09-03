Dordt football opens season with second-half pullaway win over Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — Four knee injuries later, Dordt University wide receiver Ethan Thomas still knows how to make big plays.

Thomas caught two touchdown passes during Saturday’s 35-13 win on Saturday over Briar Cliff.

Both of his touchdown catches came during the second half, right when the game was tight and both teams were trying to find that one big play.

Thomas’ first touchdown catch came with 5 seconds left in the third quarter, and that helped the Defenders extend their lead to 21-6.

Then, with 10:10 remaining in the game, Thomas caught a pass from quarterback Kade McDaniel at the line of scrimmage, and he earned the majority of the 62 yards he had on his second TD catch after getting the ball from the Dordt QB.

“That was a good play call, and the coaches saw what the defense was doing,” Thomas said. “I wanted to ultilize what we had on the outside with throwing the smoke route. I had a good block by Eli Boldin, and it allowed me to go to the house.

“Anytime we have a long play like that, it just changes momentum,” Thomas added. “Whether it’s me or someone else, it just gives us more confidence.”

Those were the only two catches that Thomas caught for 70 yards.

Thomas has had injuries all on his right knee. He said that being resilient has been a key reason why the receiver from Fort Worth, Texas, has had days like he did on Saturday.

“Just persevering through and having the Lord on my side, with the four surgeries, that helped me do it all again,” Thomas said. “It’s feeling good.”

He also used his quarterback skills by throwing one pass, which Briar Cliff picked off.

Thomas has played quarterback in the last two seasons for the Defenders. In 2021, Thomas was 16-for-31 passing for 218 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas completed the same amount of passes in 2020, and he threw the ball 38 times.

Thomas said having the knowledge of what a quarterback goes through helps him as a skill player on the outside.

“It’s good, especially switching back and forth, because you know what the quarterback is thinking,” Thomas said. “Obviously, switching positions, there’s going to be change. Mentally, it helps out a lot. Coming from quarterback back to receiver, you know about the timing. You know what the quarterback is thinking.”

The Defenders broke the ice in terms of scoring. They scored 26 seconds into the second quarter, as Daniel Dickerson scored from three yards out. That closed out a 16-play, 68-yard drive that ate up 4:08 off the clock.

The Defenders gave up 529 yards of total offense, but most of those yards came during the second half.

Dordt ran 84 plays, and it averaged 6.3 yards per snap.

“I thought we played really well defensively, minus what the yardage might say,” Chargers coach Shane LaDage said. “We did good things, but we wore out late on defense because our defense couldn’t stay off the field.’

The Chargers’ defense kept the Defenders in check, but there was just so much BCU could bend before it broke.

To Briar Cliff’s credit, the Chargers answered right back.

The Chargers chipped away at the ensuing drive, and on the seventh play of the drive, Briar Cliff quarterback Luke Davies found Aaron Okoro for a two-yard touchdown.

“Whether it was quarterback or receiver, or it was defense, you have to learn to win these games if we want to turn the corner.”

Dordt’s Nick Wellen scored his first of two touchdowns at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter.

Okoro also scored on a 38-yard pass play early in the fourth quarter.

Briar Cliff’s homestand continues next weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday meeting against Jamestown.

The Defenders are at home next week, too, as they’ll face Morningside next Saturday.