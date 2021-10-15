Dordt hosts Dakota Wesleyan in GPAC football play

Dakota Wesleyan at Dordt

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: The Defenders come into Saturday’s game with one of the top offenses in the country. They have an average of 500 yards per game, and they’re second in the nation with an average of 27.6 first downs per game.

Defenders quarterback Tyler Reynolds has averaged 90.5 passing yards per game, and had a breakout game last week against Mount Marty.

When Reynolds isn’t throwing the ball, he hands it off to Anthony Trojahn, who has averaged 86.8 yards per game. He also has five touchdowns on the season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Brayton Van Kekerix leads in total tackles with 34; 23 of which are solo.

The Tigers’ offense have averaged 286.7 total yards per game, with 163.5 coming through the air. Jamin Arend has rushed for 74.3 yards per game, amassing 446 yards total.

The Defenders should stay away from inside linebacker Cody Reichelt, as he has 60 total tackles, and has six sacks for 36 yards.

The Defenders beat the Tigers 47-10 last season. Dakota Wesleyan gave up 557 yards of total offense a year ago while collecting 298 total yards of offense.

Northwestern at Jamestown

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: This is the third of four consecutive road games that the Red Raiders are playing midway through the season.

The Red Raiders were off last week, but have a 6-0 record going into this week.

The Red Raiders are 4-0 on the road so far this season.

Northwestern has won five straight games against the Jimmies, including a 49-0 win last season.

In fact, their last four wins have been by 28 points or more. The last time the Jimmies beat the Red Raiders came in 2000.

Buena Vista at Nebraska Wesleyan

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: The Beavers are seeking their second win in program history over Nebraska Wesleyan.

They’ve lost the last three games against the Prairie Wolves, including a 37-16 game in 2019 against Storm Lake.

None of the American Rivers Conference teams played last fall due to the pandemic.

The one win the Beavers have against the Prairie Wolves came in 2016, in a 38-31 win at home.

BVU is 2-3 overall this season, scoring 198 points to allowing 201.

The Beavers will surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark this week, as they have 963 going into Saturday’s game. In the air, BVU has 1,291 yards.

There have been 26 touchdowns scored this season by the Beavers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0