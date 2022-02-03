Dordt, Northwestern bring in local football recruits

While the Morningside and Briar Cliff football programs welcomed in new recruits on Wednesday, Northwestern and Dordt were plenty busy, too.

The Red Raiders brought in 31 new recruits on National Signing Day, and nearly half of them are Siouxland student-athletes.

The Red Raiders brought in 18 total Iowa kids.

Among the skill position players from around the area were West Sioux’s Aaden Schweisow, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley receiver Caleb Kats and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock wide receiver Cooper Spiess.

Schweisow was the No. 2 wide receiver for the Falcons last season, catching 48 balls from quarterback Dylan Wiggins for 614 yards. Schweisow had nine touchdowns.

Kats helped the Nighthawks get to the Class 3A championship game as his team’s second-best receiver. Kats caught 45 passes from quarterback Tanner Te Slaa for 745 yards. Kats also caught 10 touchdown passes.

Spiess had four interceptions and a fumble recovery. He added 26.5 tackles, 20 solo. On offense, he caught 19 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns. He ran for 178 yards and six scores.

Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said in a press release that some offensive linemen and tight ends may have a chance to make an impact right away.

McCarty did bring in some local offensive linemen, including Sioux Center’s Kole Cleveringa, Sheldon senior Dalton Thomas, Nighthawks senior Kole Blankespoor (who was also listed as a defensive lineman) and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Jesse Garcia.

“We have a great group of offensive line recruits,” McCarty said. “ It is important to build a strong core up front and we believe we have some players who can be tone setters for our team and offense in this group.

“Tight end is an important position in our offense. Peyton Carroll and Riley Penrose can be difference makers in our offense. They can impact our offense in both the run game and in the passing game.”

The other Northwestern local signees were: Lineman Landon Hofmeyer from Unity Christian, Nighthawks defensive back Cody Van Der Zwaag, Sioux Center’s Ty Hulshof, East’s Elijah Jasper, while Luke Jeitema, Donovan Schuiteman and Jorgen Pottebaum of MOC-Floyd Valley signed

Dordt adds 11 new commits

The Defenders added 11 new names on Wednesday to their football roster for the fall, and three of those 11 are local players.

Those three were West Monona’s Brad Bellis, Unity Christian’s Noah Bronner and West Sioux’s Levi Koopmans.

There were 30 players who committed in the winter.

Bellis caught 81 passes during his career for 1,450 yards and 14 touchdowns. He earned all-district honors each of the last two seasons.

Bronner was first-team all-district in 2021 after totaling 32 tackles last season on the defensive side.

Koopmans played three different positions for the Falcons, as he was a wide receiver, a running back and linebacker.

He was a first-team all-stater during his time with the Falcons. He had 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season.

“I’m honored that these 41 young men made a commitment to belong to this school and team,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said in a press release. :This class is our most regional class ever, with over 20 prospects coming from our backyard. The stats for this group are off the charts in terms of all-state, all-league, grade point average, and other achievements.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.