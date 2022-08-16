Dordt University football prepares to take next step to compete locally, nationally

SIOUX CENTER — The Dordt University football team is ready to take the next step.

That’s what Dordt head coach Joel Penner said in the preseason, as his group is looking to take a jump forward and compete with Top 5 teams Morningside and Northwestern for a conference and national title.

“I think there's some mystery around this team, I think this team is incredibly bought in, incredibly unified and incredibly hungry to take the next step,” Penner said. “We, I think, have a realistic expectation of what it's going to take. We've been right on the doorstep of some of these big wins that would put us ahead of third place. We've kind of gotten a taste for it, but we haven't been able to close those games out.”

The challenge of getting out of the third place hole they have found themselves in fairly regularly is the strength of the top two programs in the conference, the Mustangs and Red Raiders. Last year, the Defenders had to face Morningside and Northwestern in back-to-back weeks, both on the road.

Dordt hung in with Morningside, falling late 34-28, but couldn’t repeat the act the following week, losing to Northwestern 63-28.

This season, there is a month of games between having to play the No.1 and No. 3 teams in the nation.

“I love that we're gonna play two, three, four playoff games every regular season, playoff caliber programs,” Penner said. “Knowing that, I think, just gives us so much confidence that when the opportunity comes for us to be in the postseason again, we are sharpened, we're ready. I love that we sharpen one another that way and that we do well in the playoffs because I think it speaks to the quality of this league and the teams that are in it.”

This year’s group returns several student-athletes on the offensive side of the ball. Last season’s running back by committee allowed a lot of young guys to step in and play at the position, and most of the runners returned.

Anthony Trojahn, Josh Bush, Nick Wellen and Ethan Thomas each ran the ball over 20 times for over 150 yards last season and return at the position again this year. Trojahn is the top returner with 774 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground this year.

“I think it allows us to expand their role when they're veterans because they know the offense now, they know what they're doing,” Penner said. “They know what the purpose of their role is each play and so we're able to do more and more things. It also allows us to specialize guys a little bit. We do different things with our backs that kind of fit their skill sets and so having a full stable is a really good thing.”

They also split their quarterback reps between Tyler Reynolds and Kade McDaniel. Both quarterbacks were asked to run a lot last season as well. Reynolds graduated, but McDaniel and Aidan Platon are in a position battle for the top spot on the depth chart.

“Our quarterbacks are asked to run, they will take some hits and so we're big on having multiple guys ready to go,” Penner said. “It shouldn't ever feel like the backup quarterback is in and that's what I'm kind of going for is the next guy in, it's not our backup, it's just another quarterback, much like you would feel with a running back group.”

The Defenders will have to replace the production of top receiver Levi Jungling this season. Jungling’s 974 yards on 59 catches with nine touchdowns are all twice as much as anyone else on the team a year ago.

Penner said they will not try to replace the person, as it will be hard to replace Jungling with one guy, but they are looking to replace the production he had, even if it takes multiple guys to do so.

On the other side of the ball, the defenders have a young group of linebackers, but a lot of them have experience playing in prior years that will help the transition. They return a full defensive line who are looking to get back to 2020 form, when Dordt was the top team in the country in quarterback sacks.

The biggest question mark for Penner and his coaching staff is at cornerback. They are replacing some veterans who played a majority of snaps before this season.

“We've got some younger corners that we're very excited about, but they just haven't had the opportunity yet because they were behind a really good player,” Penner said. “So, so far in training camp, one-on-one sessions have been lively. On one side of our corner situation, there's gonna be youth, and on the other side, there's gonna be a guy who's probably been waiting his turn, and both are exciting players.”

The Defenders have goals posted throughout their facility that players see daily.

Those goals: Winning the conference and competing for a national championship, but they aren’t talked about nearly as much.

The team knows what they want to achieve, Penner said, so the coaching staff focuses on each day and how to improve before each game.

“We have goals as a program for sure,” Penner said. “We've got them posted and they see them every day, and those goals that involve winning the GPAC, winning playoff games, all the way up to national championships, those are certainly present in our program. I'd say that our focus is so much on the here and now that I almost need to mention it once and then they see it every day.”

“We just focused on our purpose, we're working so hard on what this is all about, and I think we're much more focused on the process than we are on the big picture,” Penner continued.