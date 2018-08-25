VERMILLION, S.D. – There will be no sneaking up on anybody by the South Dakota football team this season.
Such was not the case a year ago when the Coyotes were picked by most to finish at or near the bottom of the Missouri Valley Football Conference and wound up climbing into the top five in the FCS ratings before finishing 8-5 and reaching the second round of the playoffs.
South Dakota brings back a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball, so developing depth, especially on defense, will be the focus of fourth-year Coach Bob Nielson and his staff.
The loss of All-American quarterback Chris Streveler leaves a big hole to fill on offense, but Austin Simmons has been waiting in the wings. Simmons, a junior from Council Bluffs Lewis Central, has experience as a backup the last couple of seasons, but is anxious to make his own mark.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a while,” Simmons said. “I’m looking forward to getting in that first game and get some action. It’s nice having this group of guys around me on offense, a lot of receivers with experience and talent, some experience and depth at running back and some guys on the line who have been playing for a couple years now.”
Simmons will have no shortage of receivers to throw to since this is the Coyotes’ deepest position group.
Shamar Jackson is a preseason All-MVFC pick after leading the team with 53 receptions (766 yards) last season. Dakarai Allen, Kody Case, Trystn Ducker, Randy Baker and Levi Falck are all reliable targets, while redshirt freshman Reggie Crawford is a promising newcomer.
In a move that may have come as a surprise to some, Michael Fredrick, the top returning rusher from last year’s team, has switched positions from running back to defensive back.
Fredrick, who gained 705 yards and scored seven touchdowns, will play cornerback. That’s a position he excelled at while leading Champagnat Catholic to a Florida state high school championship.
"It just made sense to move Mike and give us some depth and more experience in what otherwise is a really young position group," Nielson said. "He was probably recruited as much as a defensive back as he was a running back out of high school. He has played a lot for us in special teams the last few years, and we feel this gives us the opportunity to best use his skill set and also impact the team to the fullest that he can.
"We talked about it in the spring and he was really good with it. He worked on some of those techniques in the summer, and early in camp we wanted to see how things would sort out. It became obvious that this was a move we wanted to make."
Kai Henry rushed for 613 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman last season, while Ben Klett added 259 yards as a redshirt freshman and Ethan Falaniko also garnered carries as a redshirt freshman.
“It is a position we feel we have four guys who could all help us, and then we add into that mix a guy like Canaan Brooks, who I think has a chance to maybe help us with even more depth as a true freshman,” Nielson said.
Brooks averaged nearly 10 yards per carry while rushing for 1,438 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior at Lutheran North High School in St. Louis.
Five starters return in the offensive line, including preseason all-conference picks Nick Jensen, Tyler Ciurej and Mason Scheidegger.
On defense, junior end Darin Greenfield from Sheldon, Iowa, has been awarded a number of preseason accolades, including All-America honors. Greenfield led the MVFC in tackles for loss with 19.5.
Safety Andrew Gray joins Greenfield as a preseason all-league pick after leading the Coyotes with 89 tackles.