CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa football's coaches office was full of bleary eyes Monday.
While the Panthers staff may look weary, in actuality the group is full of energy and excited to be preparing for another football game this weekend.
That being said, UNI head coach Mark Farley said he is glad it was only Monday, because the Panthers were going to need every second up until kickoff Saturday at 4 p.m. to prepare for sixth-seeded UC-Davis in a second-round FCS playoff game.
In order to prepare for the tri-Big Sky Conference champion Aggies, Farley and his staff are devouring any bit of film it can find on UCD, its head coach Dan Hawkins and the Aggies offensive and defensive coordinators.
"Sometimes you look at too much stuff," Farley laughed. "You just want to get a feel for people you are going up against, a feel for how they run a football game, how they operate a football game. How they play the game versus maybe what we played last week or what we played in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
"We have a lot of work to do, it is a good thing it is Monday."
Based on a cursory look, Farley said from UC-Davis' staff to the schemes and personnel it puts on the field it is apparent why the Aggies shared the Big Sky Conference title with Eastern Washington and Weber State.
From Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Jake Maier, or 2017 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Keelon Doss and his 1,000 receiving yards or to big play linebacker Mason Moe, UC-Davis is loaded with playmakers.
"We have to go out there and find a way to play our game," Farley said.
"Obviously, we haven't gotten to in-depth, but it is the playoffs and everybody is good. We are all here for a reason," added safety A.J. Allen.
INJURY FRONT: Farley said it is too early in the week to predict whom the Panthers might get back for the game.
Probably the biggest piece UNI is hoping for is cornerback Xavior Williams, who Monday was named first-team all-MVFC.
"Probably be up until game time, I guess," Farley said of Williams. "It is one thing to run straight ahead, but to change direction and those type of things ... hopefully we can get him closer than he was last week."
Williams injured an ankle at Youngstown State three weeks ago and has not played in UNI's last two games. He went through pregame warm-up against Lamar, but did not play.
THOUGHTS WITH COACH BOND: UNI will be without offensive coordinator John Bond Saturday.
Shortly after the Panthers beat Lamar this past Saturday, Bond's father, Gary "Blackie" Bond, a high school coaching legend in Arkansas passed away at the age of 82.
Wide receivers coach Pat McCann has handled the play calling the past two weeks.
"It is a team effort," Farley said. "There is a lot of guys working on it ... and they've done a pretty good job."
"Don't see much difference," wide receiver Jaylin James said. "Very sad that coach Bond is gone, My thoughts are with him and prayers are him and his family and what he is going through.
"But as far as offensive staff room and meeting room, I don't think much has changed."