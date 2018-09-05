CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Will it be 17-game starter Eli Dunne or third-year backup Colton Howell under center the next time the Northern Iowa football team takes the field?
The answer may not come until the Panthers kickoff against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 15, 10 days from now.
UNI head coach Mark Farley said as much Tuesday when he met with the media.
"We haven't practiced yet, so I don't know," Farley said of whom is his QB1. "I don't know if I will have an answer before I go down to the stadium."
The question seemed fair enough and Farley was prepared for it after Dunne struggled mightly in UNI's 26-23 loss to Montana last Saturday in Missoula, Mt., while Howell directed a 23-point second-half comeback that saw the Panthers nearly pull off an impossible comeback victory.
After Dunne completed just 5 of 20 passes for 24 yards, Howell connected on 11 of 22 for 140 yards and a touchdown, and it was Howell's 30-yard scamper on a read-option that Farley said sparked UNI's offense in the second half.
Dunne, the 6-foot-5 senior from Grinnell, has a stronger arm and has won nine games as UNI's starter, while Howell, a 6-foot senior from Wichita, Kansas, is more mobile and is better at creating on the run when things break down.
"We don't want to get into who is the quarterback," Farley expanded. "Eli didn't play well, everybody knows that. Colton ... everything seemed to go a little bit smoother when he was on the field. I don't know if that was just because of Colton or some other things happened in the football game.
"I will base it off whatever I think the best situation is for us in that particular game, and it might change quickly in that game."
Farley added not much will change in practice this week as it will be business as usual with Dunne and Howell getting equal reps and said that the game film showed there is plenty to work on across the board.
"I think we found out plenty. That one game had everything in it," Farley said. "There are a lot of things that happened in that first game so we have plenty of tape, plenty of thoughts from the game to work with to get ready for the rest of this season.
"That is what our focus is on."
ALTERED PRACTICE: Monday's torrential downpours through northeast Iowa caused some minor flooding inside the UNI-Dome where water from a drain backed up onto the Dome surface and partially flooded the Panthers lockerroom.
Dome staff was forced to roll up 50 yards of the UNI-Dome Field Turf, leaving the Panthers just half of a field to practice on Tuesday as the outdoor fields were also saturated.
"There are a lot of people doing a lot of work behind the scenes here," Farley said. "We have 50 yards of a field so we will figure out how to make it work.
"There are a lot of people who have a lot less than us, so I can deal with that. That is not our biggest problem or challenge right now. I can deal with 50 yards, we will make it work."