CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- There has to be three.
Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley will not spend the precious time he has to prepare his team for a Saturday home game with Missouri State trying to figure whom will or whom is not going to make the 24-team FCS playoff field.
After losing to Youngstown State Saturday, which dropped UNI to 5-5 overall, and 4-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Panthers are going to need some help and more importantly a victory over the Bears on Senior Day.
Farley did have a few thoughts Monday on the matter.
"What I do know about it is I assume or I'd think there is a huge possibility that three teams from this league that would get an opportunity to go," Farley said. "Who that third team is I think is what is up for grabs right now."
Behind Farley's rationale is top-ranked and league champion North Dakota State is in, as is South Dakota State.
What lingers behind are three teams fighting for one spot. Indiana State is 6-4 overall, but have a NAIA win that hurts it in the eyes of the playoff committee. Western Illinois is 5-5 and hosts Indiana State Saturday in the regular-season finale for the Leathernecks and Sycamores.
Looking deeper into the picture, if three teams from the Valley are selected, UNI is probably hoping for an Indiana State win. If the Sycamores win, it eliminates Western Illinois. And since UNI owns a 33-0 victory over ISU, that could be favorable for the Panthers.
If the Leathernecks win, and assuming UNI beats MSU at home, both team's would finish 6-5, but WIU with a win over the Panthers and a strength of schedule second only to UNI, might get the nod.
"Absolutely," Farley responded if a five-loss Valley team could make the field.
SENIOR DAY: Seventeen UNI seniors will play for the final time inside the Dome Saturday.
"Just like anything, Senior Day is a double-edged sword," Farley said. "It is great for what they have done for the University of Northern Iowa. They are one of us, part of our whole athletic family. There is some dynamic personalities in that group, some three and four-year starters in that group.
"They mean a lot to us, and I think the University of Northern Iowa means a lot to them."
INJURY UPDATE: Farley described both tight end Briley Moore, who required a trip to a Youngstown hospital after being injured in the fourth quarter Saturday, along with sophomore cornerback Xavior Williams as doubtful for the game with the Bears.
Williams hurt an ankle after returning an interception 61 yards and was tackled to the ground. He was seen on crutches after the game.
With Moore out junior Triston Bohr will move up a spot on the depth chart to compliment senior Elias Nissen at tight end.
As for Williams' replacement, expect either junior Roosevelt Lawrence or sophomore Isaiah Nimmers to start.