Ferentz optimistic on Iowa's vaccination rate

IOWA CITY – By the time the Iowa football season kicks off in September, coach Kirk Ferentz believes his team’s COVID vaccination rate will have improved considerably.
Ferentz said Friday at the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day that the number of players vaccinated for the coronavirus has grown steadily since he indicated last month at the Big Ten kickoff that Iowa’s team vaccination rate stood at around 70 percent.
“That number has gone up,’’ Ferentz said. “We continue to educate. That’s our number one priority, to educate our players what the protocols are going to be and just what we all feel is probably in their best interest.’’
The Iowa coach, who has been vaccinated, repeated that he will not mandate that his players be vaccinated but he will continue to educate.
“When September rolls around, we expect to be a in pretty good position, but it remains our players choice what they choose to do,’’ Ferentz said, encouraging fans to educate themselves about what the vaccination can do.
Ferentz said coaches have stressed to players that their individual choices can impact the entire team.
Vaccinated players are currently not subjected to contact tracing, which Ferentz said was at the root of multiple issues Iowa had within its team a year ago.
“What is different for us is we’re all involved with a team activity,’’ Ferentz said. “Whether you are a coach or a player, you only get limited opportunities. Players’ windows are a lot smaller, pretty precious time and to give it up for something that is likely avoidable, that’s a tough deal.’’
Back to work: A week into fall camp, quarterback Spencer Petras welcomes a return to a normal preseason routine.
“Especially after last year and how weird camp was, it’s such a great feeling to be out here as part of a normal camp and putting the work in,’’ Petras said. “I’m excited to be back at camp.’’
The junior quarterback has welcomed blending a number of newcomers into the mix as Iowa works toward a noon scrimmage Saturday that will be open to the public free of charge.
“It’s been a great opportunity for our offense and it’s been great for those guys coming in,’’ Petras said. “It’s been good for them to come in and compete right away. It’s a lot of work, but it’s been fun.’’
Still building: Iowa running back Tyler Goodson expects more of himself as a junior.
The Hawkeyes’ rushing leader the past two years who was named the Big Ten running back of the year in 2020 sees room for growth in his game.
“When I watch tape, there are a lot of things that I can do better and that part of the work, it is never finished,’’ Goodson said. “There are a lot of little ways to improve and getting those little things down, that’s what I need to get done.’’
Significant start: Iowa’s first two opponents, Indiana and Iowa State, are ranked in the top 15 in the preseason coaches poll, something Ferentz said creates a sense of urgency during fall camp.
“They’re both really good teams and the margin for error is always tight. We traditionally have not always been as sharp early or at least where we need to be. Last year is a good example of that,’’ Ferentz said, referencing the Hawkeyes’ 0-2 start before winning its final six games.
“It’s a good reminder for all of us that we don’t have time to waste. Not every day is going to be perfect, but we need to be working hard.’’
Veteran group: It’s been business as usual for Iowa’s kicking unit.
A pair of sixth-year seniors, kicker Caleb Shudak and long snapper Austin Spiewak, are joined by holder Ryan Gersonde, a fifth-year senior, on one of the most veteran segments of the Hawkeye team.
“It’s pretty unusual to have that much experience coming back,’’ Shudak said. “But, it’s something that can really help us out. We have to be close to being the most experienced part of the team. We’ve all been around forever.’’
Trading places: Freshman Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf has already made a move.
Listed as a defensive lineman on Iowa’s preseason roster, Liddle is now working with the offensive linemen in fall camp.
Player Council named: Iowa announced its 16-player Player Council for the 2021 season on Friday, a group of six seniors and 10 juniors who will assist in formulating policies and team decisions.
Seniors Matt Hankins, Ivory Kelly-Martin, Jack Koerner, Kyler Schott, Caleb Shudak and Zach VanValkenburg were named to the group.
They were joined by juniors Dane Belton, Seth Benson, Jack Campbell, Joe Evans, Tyler Goodson, Sam LaPorta, Tyler Linderbaum, Kaevon Merriweather, Spencer Petras and Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Seats sold: Iowa officials announced Friday that around 5,000 seats remain for the Hawkeyes’ Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana.
That number reflects an increase in season ticket sales at this point compared to the 2019 season and a sellout of Iowa’s student season ticket allotment of 8,200.