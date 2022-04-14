Five things to watch at Iowa State's final public spring practice Friday at Gilbert High School

AMES, Iowa — It will be windy. Chilly. Partly cloudy and less than ideal for a mid-April early evening.

Call it football weather — and all of the above will help frame Iowa State’s final public spring practice that begins at 5 p.m. Friday at Gilbert High School.

The Cyclones continue to build toward a season without some of the top performers in program history such as quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose, among others.

But the uncertainty that comes with a new era is both sobering and exciting for head coach Matt Campbell, who is bullish on what a handful of veterans and array of younger players could accomplish for the Cyclones this season.

“I feel excitement every time, no matter what time of year, or what type of team it is,” Campbell said earlier this month. “Because I think you’re trying to push all the buttons right now that give you a chance to be steady and calm when it matters most, and that’s the fall.”

So bundle up, grab a pair of binoculars and prepare for ISU’s open practice just north of Ames. Below, find three things to watch as spring ball winds down and behind-the-scenes summer workouts swing into view.

1. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers concludes spring practice with a firm grip on the starting job Purdy held for four record-breaking seasons.

The 6-3, 235-pound play-caller from Hawarden has been called a budding “superstar” by the Cyclones’ leading returning receiver, Xavier Hutchinson, and headlines a quarterback group that also includes junior college transfer Nate Glantz and true freshman Rocco Becht.

“Hunter has really grown the early part of spring practice and then those other guys, I think you see great growth,” Campbell said.

2. Veteran cornerback Anthony Johnson has shifted to the boundary safety position this spring. The move both bolsters ISU’s pass defense and enhances Johnson’s professional prospects. It also opens up the cornerback position for T.J. Tampa, Tayvonn Kyle, Myles Purchase and D.J. Miller, among others.

“(Johnson is) a pillar of our program,” Campbell said. “Number one, wanting to move for the betterment of the team to safety (and) I do think at the end of the day it’s going to be for the betterment of him as well.”

3. Senior guard-turned-center Trevor Downing has become the true leader on the offensive line. His ability to both command respect and gouge would-be defenders at the point of attack will help that unit’s effort to become more consistent both in run blocking and pass protection.

“Trevor really laid the groundwork for us to build the offensive line moving forward,” Campbell said.

