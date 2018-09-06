LINCOLN -- It’s impossible to know exactly how Nebraska would have handled this week’s practices had the team actually played its scheduled season opener against Akron last weekend.
Husker coach Scott Frost believes this much, though: He couldn’t have asked much more of his team than he’s received since lightning wrecked a much-anticipated night against the Zips.
“I thought Monday was the best I’ve seen in a long time, Tuesday was awesome,” Frost said Thursday of the practice week. “Wednesday was OK, some details we needed to fix. The effort was good. Our walk-through today was really good, too. As good as we can have. Almost flawless.
“These guys are as ready as they can be and as prepared as we know how to make them.”
Frost believes that teams usually make the biggest jump between Week 1 and Week 2 and said he saw that in this group despite the fact that they didn’t actually play.
“Our practice this week was way better than last week,” he said. “And you expect that if you’ve got the experience of the game. We didn’t get the experience of the game and I think the level of our team rose despite that. So I was thrilled to see that happening in practice. I still think there’s a lot of room for improvement. There’s a lot of ways to get better. But I saw a huge jump from last week to this week.”
Frost thinks Huskers will be calm Saturday: Not even Scott Frost is immune to some butterflies.
The Wood River native said Thursday that he felt the rush of the pregame environment in the run-up to 7 p.m. last weekend.
“I was trying to control it but a little antsy last Saturday, going through that Tunnel Walk and everything for the first time,” he said.
Now, he thinks that could benefit NU players and coaches alike.
“It’s good we got that out of our way because it’s going to be even easier to focus on what we need to do as a coaching staff,” Frost said. “I think we’ve got all the bugs out even though we didn’t play a game. Our job is to serve the players, so we’re going to be there and be calm and try to do our job the best we can to best serve them.”
Rivalries are for fans: At the Big Ten’s preseason media days in late July, Scott Frost said he tries not to think too much about rivalries in his position as a coach, and that he doesn’t want his players thinking along those lines either. With an old conference foe coming into town Saturday, he reiterated that stance Thursday.
“We’re not going to prepare our players any harder or any less hard because we’re playing one opponent or another,” Frost said. “We’re going to try to get better day by day. We’re going to try to be the best we can be no matter who we’re playing and we’ve got to approach every game the same. Rivalries are great for fans. We need to go to work and make sure we’re doing what we need to do no matter who we’re playing.”
Backup QB Bunch hitting stride: NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said on Wednesday that sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch is ready for playing time should he be called upon.
“He’s getting better,” Verduzco said. “He’s performing with that same enthusiasm he had before the (Tristan Gebbia transfer) decision was made and all that sort of business, so he’s doing really well. He’s doing really good.
“I’m pleased with his effort and his performance in practice. Does he miss a few things? Yeah, but he’ll be fine.”