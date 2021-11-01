Frost talks job status, says 'We've got to get the wins. The wins take care of everything'

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday that he thought his fourth team here would be the one to “pop,” adding that he’s confident in the program going forward while noting he doesn’t pay attention to growing conversation about his job status beyond this season.

Frost is 15-26 overall, 6-15 against the Big Ten West and oversees a team that fallen to 3-6 ahead of a closing run that begins Saturday with No. 5 Ohio State and finishes with Wisconsin and Iowa.

“You learn as a coach not to pay any attention to that stuff,” Frost said when asked about hot-seat talk. “I owe it to the kids to give them my everything, so do the coaches, and we are. And the kids are giving us everything they have right back because of our relationship with those guys. Everything else doesn’t matter. We can only control what we can control.”

Frost was asked how long he thinks it should take to get NU to where he wants it.

“We’re close. I don’t want to overstep here, but I’m really excited about the rest of this year. I’m really excited about next year. I hope we get it. I think we should,” Frost said. “Like I said, with the young guys we’ve got coming back (in 2022) and the opportunity to go out and get a few more pieces to add to that, I think this thing could be really good. I really thought this year it would pop and we’ve been so close. When you’re so close and you don’t get it done, unfortunately you had a mindset when we got here that we’ve been beat a lot. Winning’s a habit, losing’s a habit. Trying to break that cycle just takes a few wins in a row and some momentum and a little more belief.

“The kids believe, but you really believe when it happens. Gosh, we’ve been so close and I just want to see it happen for these guys.”?

Frost said later in his news conference that by “I hope we get it. I think we should,” he meant wins rather than retaining his job for 2022.

“We’ve got to get the wins. The wins take care of everything,” he said. “Despite all the improvement I’ve seen, that hasn’t improved. We’ve had a tough schedule and played some really good teams. Gotta get ’em done. We’ve been so close. Gotta get ’em done.

“That’s the nature of the business. I understand that, the kids understand that and we’ll keep fighting every day to make it happen.”

Frost is under contract through Dec. 31, 2026 after he signed a two-year extension to his original seven-year contract back in November 2019. If he were to be fired after this season, he would be owed a $20 million buyout unless his firing was for cause. NU's assistant coaches are all under contract through Dec. 31, 2022.

First-year Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts attended his oldest son’s wedding Saturday and was not at Memorial Stadium for the Huskers’ 28-23 loss to Purdue. Last week during his hourlong appearance on “Sports Nightly,” Alberts said he thought the bye week had been good for NU and that, "I will be very, very surprised if our team doesn’t come out focused and play very well against Purdue.”

Asked then by a caller about giving a vote of confidence for Frost beyond the 2021 season, Alberts said he thinks making, “bold, broad statements” during the season can be “very counterproductive.”

"I do think that there is a time and a space for that,” Alberts said then. “All I can tell you is I’ve been extraordinarily proud of Coach Frost and our coaching staff. I love working with Scott. We continue working together. I see great things for our football program.

"I watch other institutions fire coaches two games in. I know it's crazy la-la-land in some of those respects, but I'm proud of what Coach Frost and our staff has done. We've got four games in the next five weeks that I think are a great opportunity for us, and I'm really looking forward to seeing them play well against Purdue.”

Clearly, that game didn’t go the way Frost and NU wanted it to. The Huskers went minus-4 in the turnover battle and the Boilermakers controlled the ball for 38 minutes, 38 seconds.

Asked if he thinks Alberts sees the same progress he does, Frost on Monday said, “Those are questions for Trev. You watch the games. I watch everything. There’s no doubt we’re better. Just haven’t got it over the hump yet. We’ll keep working to get that done.”

