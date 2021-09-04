GAMEDAY: Iowa State wants to put early-season struggles in the past

AMES, Iowa — It’s no secret that early-season games have been a bugaboo for coach Matt Campbell.
His Iowa State teams are 7-11 in August and September games since he took over. He’s 28-17 games after September.
“At the end of the day, the facts are the facts,” Campbell said of his team’s early season struggles.
He knows his Cyclone teams have had their troubles early in seasons and it’s something he believes he’s successfully addressed ahead of No. 7 Iowa State’s season opener against Northern Iowa on Saturday at 3:30 in Jack Trice Stadium.
Last season’s opening loss to Louisiana had extenuating circumstances, like a world-wide pandemic and the Cyclones weren’t even sure if they were going to play the game a week and a half before it was played. Still, Campbell didn’t make excuses.
“I remember thinking during the third quarter last season, ‘What an awkward environment,’” Campbell said. “I felt I did a poor job of preparing the team for what that was going to be because I didn’t know what it was going to be or how it was going to feel. But we adapted and we grew as the season went.”
Even giving Iowa State the benefit of the doubt and disregarding the Louisiana game, two seasons ago UNI pushed Iowa State to the brink in a triple-overtime game. UNI also handed Campbell his first loss as Iowa State’s coach in his first game.
In years past, Iowa State’s first-team offense went against it’s scout-team defense and the first-team defense went against the scout-team offense.
This fall, it was first-team offense versus first-team defense.
The players embraced the change. Quarterback Brock Purdy loved going against linebacker Mike Rose for the entire fall. Purdy said he’d make an adjustment at the line, Rose would make an adjustment to the adjustment and the two would play a little chess on the football field.
The other change to fall camp that Purdy felt was that the offense felt like it had an identity. Two seasons ago, Iowa State was trying to figure out who its running back would be and three seasons ago, it was trying to figure out the quarterback.
Now, they know exactly who they are.
“Having a really good fall camp from beginning to end is really crucial going into the first game,” Purdy said. “Years past, not going to lie, I felt like we were a roller coaster as an offense during fall camp. Then when we get to that first game it’s like, ‘Shoot, we’re still trying to find who we are as an offense and who can do what?’ Now, we understand who can do what, so I think that’ll be big in terms of having early success.”