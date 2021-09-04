GAMEDAY: Iowa State wants to put early-season struggles in the past

In years past, Iowa State’s first-team offense went against it’s scout-team defense and the first-team defense went against the scout-team offense.

This fall, it was first-team offense versus first-team defense.

The players embraced the change. Quarterback Brock Purdy loved going against linebacker Mike Rose for the entire fall. Purdy said he’d make an adjustment at the line, Rose would make an adjustment to the adjustment and the two would play a little chess on the football field.

The other change to fall camp that Purdy felt was that the offense felt like it had an identity. Two seasons ago, Iowa State was trying to figure out who its running back would be and three seasons ago, it was trying to figure out the quarterback.

Now, they know exactly who they are.

“Having a really good fall camp from beginning to end is really crucial going into the first game,” Purdy said. “Years past, not going to lie, I felt like we were a roller coaster as an offense during fall camp. Then when we get to that first game it’s like, ‘Shoot, we’re still trying to find who we are as an offense and who can do what?’ Now, we understand who can do what, so I think that’ll be big in terms of having early success.”

