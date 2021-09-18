Goodson runs for 153 yards, 3 TDs in No. 5 Iowa's victory

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa beat Kent State 30-7 on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) have won nine straight games. They have won 14 consecutive nonconference games, the second-longest current streak in the nation.

Goodson had a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Iowa a 9-0 lead, then added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

Goodson had just 154 rushing yards in Iowa's first two wins over Indiana and Iowa State.

“It was good to get Goodson going,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Goodson became the first Hawkeye to rush for three touchdowns in a game since Akrum Wadley in 2017. Goodson has six 100-yard rushing games.

“The guys up front did a good job getting to their assignments,” Goodson said. “It made sure the running backs had just a split second to get to the open field and we did that, from there it was on the running backs to get it to the house.”

Iowa's offense, which averaged 238 yards per game coming in, had 418 yards.