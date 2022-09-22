GPAC FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Little movement after third week of conference play

Due to the matchups around the Great Plains Athletic Conference last Saturday, and the outcomes going as expected in most cases, there wasn’t a lot of movement in this week’s rankings.

The top four teams played one of the bottom four teams, and the top four teams earned wins. I flipped two teams that played each other, and I considered making a couple of other flips this week that I will detail in the breakdowns.

This week presents a couple of intriguing games, including a top-five showdown. Let’s dive into it.

1. Morningside (3-0, 3-0)

Last Week: Win vs. Briar Cliff, 59-23

This Week: OPEN

Sitting at Elwood Olsen Stadium Saturday (without power due to a battle between a hawk and a transfer), there were a lot of questioning faces at the end of the opening quarter. Briar Cliff was not only hanging with Morningside, but it was beating the Mustangs.

A slow start for the Mustangs gave way to a historic day, as usual. Joe Dolincheck became the all-time leading passer for Morningside and a pair of pick-sixes in the third quarter made this game look like more of a blowout than it was.

Morningside gets a much needed break this week.

2. Northwestern (2-1, 2-1)

Last Week: Win at Jamestown, 48-3

This Week: vs. Concordia, 1 p.m.

The Raiders continue to be ranked inside the top five nationally, and they continue to look great on the field.

After a 30-29 loss to open the season, the Raiders have allowed 10 points combined over the last two games while scoring 102 points in the two wins. The Red Raiders are playing great football in all three phases, and should keep that rolling at home Saturday.

3. Dordt (2-1, 2-1)

Last Week: Win at Dakota Wesleyan, 38-7

This Week: vs. Doane, 1 p.m.

There was a reason I didn’t think it was necessary to drop Dordt after a loss to Morningside last week, and they proved it Saturday.

Dakota Wesleyan isn’t exactly a “cream of the crop” challenger, but as I said last week, I needed to see the Defenders respond with a big win, which they did. The rushing game was great for the Defenders and the defense settled in after a rough week against Morningside.

Dordt returns home Saturday to play Doane, who is coming off a bye week.

4. Midland (4-0, 3-0)

Last Week: Win at Mount Marty, 20-7

This Week: vs. Jamestown, 1 p.m.

Midland climbed into the Top 20 in the NAIA, and Dordt remains unranked, but I still have Dordt about the Warriors this week.

Midland grinded out a 20-7 win over Mount Marty. I am concerned about the Midland offense at this point. In conference play, against Hastings, Doane and Mount Marty, the Warriors are scoring 18 points per game. They rank seventh out of 11 teams in points per game in conference, and three of the four teams below them have only played two games in conference.

The Warriors have also played two of the bottom four teams in points per game. Their defense is ranked first in opponent points per game right now. I think the Warriors can go to 4-0 in conference Saturday against Jamestown, but it won’t be pretty.

5. Doane (1-1, 1-1)

Last Week: OPEN

This Week: at Dordt, 1 p.m.

Doane has a big opportunity to prove its strength this week in Sioux Center coming out of their open week.

The Tigers are the lowest scoring team in the conference early on, scoring nine points per game. Dordt is coming off a momentum building win over Dakota Wesleyan last week. A win here would put the Tigers into a conversation for the top 3 in the conference. The offense will have to step up this week to pull out the win.

6. Hastings (3-1, 2-1)

Last Week: Win at Concordia, 21-7

This Week: vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Well, I was wrong. I had Concordia ranked sixth ahead of Hastings going into the game last week and picked Concordia to win. Hastings proved me wrong.

Hastings has looked strong over the last 6 quarters, running away from Mount Marty in the second half and controlling a game against Concordia. I thought about moving Hastings up to fifth, but decided against it this week with Doane’s prove it game this week.

7. Concordia (0-2, 0-2)

Last Week: Loss vs. Hastings, 21-17

This Week: at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

I could’ve dropped the winless Bulldogs further than one spot this week, but every team below them lost by at least 13 points Saturday. The only team below them to lose by less than Concordia is the bottom ranked team in the conference, Mount Marty.

A blowout loss will almost certainly drop Concordia down a spot or two and the Bulldogs are headed to Orange City Saturday. It might be a long week for Concordia.

8. Briar Cliff (1-2, 1-3)

Last Week: Loss at Morningside, 59-23

This Week: vs. Mount Marty, 1 p.m.

When I was looking at the results from this week, I seriously considered moving Briar Cliff up despite the loss.

The Chargers were in a battle for two-and-a-half quarters with the top-ranked team in the country and were driving to make it a one score game late in the third quarter, but back-to-back pick-sixes ended the Chargers' chance of the upset.

Another game the Chargers should be in position to win this week at home against Mount Marty. The Chargers haven’t played a game outside of Sioux City yet this season, and that trend continues Saturday.

9. Jamestown (2-2, 1-2)

Last Week: Loss vs. Northwestern, 48-3

This Week: at Midland, 1 p.m.

After losing a heartbreaker to Briar Cliff, the Jimmies were blown out in Week 3 at home.

The Jimmies were outplayed in every facet of the game Saturday, and have to play the top defense in the conference this week. I don’t think Saturday will be a blowout, but Jamestown will struggle to score against the Warriors.

10. Dakota Wesleyan (0-3, 0-4)

Last Week: Loss vs. Dordt, 38-7

This Week: at Hastings, 1 p.m.

The Tigers haven’t looked competitive over the last two weeks against Northwestern and Dordt, who were both coming off losses to Morningside.

This week, the Tigers are at Hastings, who’ve looked strong in back-to-back wins over Mount Marty and Concordia.

11. Mount Marty (1-2, 0-2)

Last Week: Loss vs. Midland, 20-7

This Week: at Briar Cliff, 1 p.m.

Mount Marty’s 13-point loss was the closest margin of the week. The Lancers have looked competitive against their two conference opponents, but haven’t been able to get a win.

I need to see the Lancers get a win this week to move them out of the bottom spot. Dakota Wesleyan hasn’t been competitive the last two week and this is Mount Marty’s most winnable game to this point in conference.

Game of the Week: Doane at Dordt, 1 p.m.

A top five matchup this week in Sioux Center is this week’s game of the week. This game will be a prove it game for both sides. I have held Dordt above Midland, despite the NAIA polls having Midland ranked and not Dordt. A big win here helps my case. A win for Doane brings them into that conversation for the third spot in the conference. I’m going to stick to my guns so to speak, and go with Dordt in a 24-13 win.