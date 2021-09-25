GPAC FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff wins first game of the season

Before that play, Muhammad got the wind knocked out of him, but LaDage was really proud of how he was able to return and make that big play.

“He does some things that a lot of guys in our conference can't do,” LaDage said. “He’s learning to be a great situational player.”

MMU scored with 85 seconds left, and got the ball back with 22 seconds left. The Lancers started at their 9-yard line, and made it to the BCU 48.

M.J. Montgomery hurried the MMU offense to end the game. He led the Chargers’ defense with 14 total tackles.

Northwestern 31, Doane 7: The Red Raiders scored 21 second-quarter points that allowed them to build some momentum for the remainder of the game.

They led 24-0 in the first 25:35 before the Bulldogs scored on a passing play.

Blake Fryar had two touchdown passes, one to Michael Storey for 32 yards and the other to Cade Moser for 36.

Konner McQuillan scored a 6-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders collected 393 total yards, with 235 of those coming from the air. Fryar was 20-for-28 for 235 yards and two touchdowns.