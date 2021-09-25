GPAC FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff wins first game of the season

YANKTON, S.D. — The Briar Cliff University football team bent a little bit on Saturday, but it didn’t break.
The Chargers earned their first win under coach Shane LaDage with a 36-28 win over Mount Marty, breaking a winless streak so far this season.
“I mean this, it’s all about the guys,” LaDage said. “To see their excitement after the game, it’s all worth it. We had our best last two weeks in practice, including the bye week. What we worked on proved to work.”
The first half between the Chargers and the Lancers was a back-and-forth affair.
The Lancers got on the board with a Jonah Miyazawa 9-yard TD catch with 10 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
Dawson Forcella put the Chargers on the board, however, with a 3-yard TD run that tied the game at 6-6.
BCU took the lead with a Jonathan Branner 29-yard field goal with 10:08 left before halftime.
After another MMU touchdown, BCU took the lead back with 1:59 left in the second quarter, as Luke Davies found Spencer George with a 21-yard connection, and the Chargers led 16-13 at the half.
MMU’s Na’Kia Johnson opened the second half scoring with a one-yard run with 7:56 remaining.
After that, BCU took over.
The Chargers went on to score 20 straight points by way of two passing TDs and an interception return.
Davies found Kobe Johnson both times, good for 65 and 25 yards.
On the 65-yard play, Johnson was Davies’ No. 3 read on the play, and LaDage was impressed on how well the BCU quarterback stayed with the plays and went through his options.
Johnson didn’t play in the game against Concordia a couple weeks ago due to illness, and he was held out because of COVID-19 protocols.
He ended up testing negative, but the offense missed the 6-foot sophomore from Omaha.
“Kobe is a kid who shows up to work everyday,” LaDage said. “He goes about his business.”
Johnson caught five passes for 174 yards.
Davies was 17-for-26 for 272 yards. He did not throw an interception.
Akhil Muhammad was the BCU defender who earned the interception return, and he got it for 70 yards.
Muhammad picked off a pass earlier this season in a loss against Doane, but was tackled at the Tigers’ 3.
Muhammad found paydirt on Saturday.
Before that play, Muhammad got the wind knocked out of him, but LaDage was really proud of how he was able to return and make that big play.
“He does some things that a lot of guys in our conference can't do,” LaDage said. “He’s learning to be a great situational player.”
MMU scored with 85 seconds left, and got the ball back with 22 seconds left. The Lancers started at their 9-yard line, and made it to the BCU 48.
M.J. Montgomery hurried the MMU offense to end the game. He led the Chargers’ defense with 14 total tackles.
Northwestern 31, Doane 7: The Red Raiders scored 21 second-quarter points that allowed them to build some momentum for the remainder of the game.
They led 24-0 in the first 25:35 before the Bulldogs scored on a passing play.
Blake Fryar had two touchdown passes, one to Michael Storey for 32 yards and the other to Cade Moser for 36.
Konner McQuillan scored a 6-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Red Raiders collected 393 total yards, with 235 of those coming from the air. Fryar was 20-for-28 for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
McQuillan led N’western with 88 rushing yards.
Eli Stader also made a field goal.
Brett Moser led with six total tackles.
Dordt 27, Doane 7: Doane scored a special teams TD in the first quarter, but the Defenders put together 27 straight points.
All three Defenders touchdowns came on rushing plays. Anthony Trojahn scored two of those, one during the second and the other in the fourth quarter.
Both of Trojahn’s TDs came on goal-to-go plays from two and eight yards.
Ethan Thomas scored the other rushing TD, from three yards out.