GPAC WEEK 3 RANKINGS: Top three stay put, Midland making moves

It is Week 3 of the NAIA football season, and the first NAIA poll of the regular season came out Tuesday.

Three GPAC teams are still ranked, and Morningside still resides as the top team in the land. Northwestern fell to No. 4 from No. 3 because of their week one loss to the Mustangs and Dordt fell out of the rankings, presumably because of Morningside’s 49-21 win over the Defenders.

Midland, who was ranked fifth in the first GPAC Ranking of the season last week, is now ranked No. 23 after defeating Doane in Week 2 to start 3-0 on the season.

For a standings update, Morningside and Midland are the last two unbeatens in conference, and Mount Marty, Concordia and Dakota Wesleyan are the three winless programs in conference play.

Now, let’s dive into the rankings.

1. Morningside (2-0, 2-0)

Last Week: Win at Dordt, 49-21

This Week: vs. Briar Cliff, 1 p.m.

Wow. If Joe Dolincheck isn’t the front runner for the GPAC and NAIA Player of the Year awards, I’m not sure who would be. His five touchdown performance Saturday night in Sioux Center was incredible.

Keeping them at No. 1 is no question. They have beaten the preseason No. 2 and No. 3 in the conference. The scary part, Morningside doesn’t feel like they have reached their potential yet.

Morningside football knows 2-0 start is just the beginning SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – When the Morningside University football program looked at its 2022 football schedule, it saw GPAC preseason-ranked No. 2…

2. Northwestern (1-1, 1-1)

Last Week: Win vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 54-7

This Week: at Jamestown, 1 p.m.

Northwestern bounced back wonderfully in Week 2, and they hold steady at second in the rankings.

Northwestern football dominates in 54-7 win over Dakota Wesleyan “We were able to be very balanced offensively and I thought our offense really executed at a high level,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said.

The one thing that surprised me is their No. 5 ranking in the NAIA this week. After watching their one-point loss to Morningside and last week’s win against the Tigers, I’m not sure there are four teams better than Northwestern, and I’m not sure a one-point loss to the Mustangs is worthy of a drop in the national rankings.

3. Dordt (1-1, 1-1)

Last Week: Loss vs. Morningside, 49-21

This Week: at Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Saturday was rough. There is no way around that, but that doesn’t mean I’m dropping them from the third spot in this week’s rankings. I don’t think it will be fair to criticize anybody for getting beat, and beat by a lot, by Morningside.

The way I evaluate a situation like this is, how will they respond?

Dordt has an opportunity to do what Northwestern did in Week 2, beat a team they should beat by a lot to prove they still have it. I will not judge a team in this rankings for a bad loss to Morningside, as long as they can show me that bad loss was because Morningside is just that good, and not because the losing team is that bad.

The way to prove that is a big win against a team you should beat.

4. Midland (3-0, 2-0)

Last Week: Win at Doane, 20-6

This Week: at Mount Marty, 1 p.m.

I will give Midland credit, they surprised me by pulling out a strong road win over Doane last week, but I’m still not ready to put them above a Dordt team that looked good for the final 42 minutes against Morningside Saturday.

Midland’s defense was the shining star, holding Doane to one third down conversion in 14 attempts. Doane finished with 185 yards of offense and committed four turnovers.

If the defense continues to perform at this level, Mount Marty will have issues against them this week. The Viking offense needs to cut down on the turnovers, committing four (two interceptions and two fumbles).

5. Doane (1-1, 1-1)

Last Week: Loss vs. Midland, 20-6

This Week: OPEN

The loss was not pretty as the offense continues to struggle to get moving in the loss against Midland Saturday.

I detailed the offensive struggles in the Midland section above, but it goes deeper than turnovers. The Tigers held the ball for 21 minutes Saturday compared to 38 minutes for Midland. It’s hard to score if you aren’t on the field. Doane made one red zone trip Saturday and two the week prior in a 12-10 win over Concordia.

This open week is huge for Doane. The defense has performed well through two games, but the offense hasn’t scored a touchdown this season, kicking four field goals in week one and two in Week 2.

6. Concordia (0-1, 0-1)

Last Week: OPEN

This Week: vs. Hastings, 1 p.m.

After what I considered a disappointing loss to Doane in the opener, the open week early in the season could get Concordia on the right track.

Hastings’ big second half against Mount Marty sets up an interesting match-up between the Bulldogs and Broncos this Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.

7. Hastings (2-1, 1-1)

Last Week: Win vs. Mount Marty, 45-20

This Week: at Concordia, 1 p.m.

I was concerned about the offense after a week one loss to Midland, but the Broncos showed up in their Week 2 home game against Mount Marty, especially in a big second half.

Hastings outscored the Lancers 31-8 in the second half. A last second touchdown to end the first half gave Hastings the momentum they needed to run away, and now they have a chance to keep climbing with a game against Concordia this week.

Concordia didn’t allow a touchdown in its lone game, but the Hastings offense looked ready to go last week and has a chance to keep things rolling.

8. Briar Cliff (1-1, 1-2)

Last Week: Win vs. Jamestown, 31-25

This Week: At Morningside, 1 p.m.

The Chargers needed that one.

A late touchdown lifted Briar Cliff to their first win of the 2022 season, and it was as close to a must-win as you will find in Week 2. The offense looked better and the defense stepped up just enough for the win.

The problem is, Briar Cliff has Morningside this week.

9. Jamestown (2-1, 1-1)

Last Week: Loss at Briar Cliff, 31-25

This Week: vs. Northwestern, 1 p.m.

A set back for the Jimmies, who were looking primed for a 3-0 start. Jamestown has been able to score each week so far, but the defensive concerns showed up Saturday.

Briar Cliff’s offense looked better Saturday than it has all season, which isn’t a good sign for the Jimmies, who welcome Northwestern Saturday.

10. Dakota Wesleyan (0-2, 0-3)

Last Week: Loss at Northwestern, 54-7

This Week: vs. Dordt, 1 p.m.

We knew it was going to be a struggle, and it was in Orange City Saturday. Northwestern cruised past Dakota Wesleyan. The Tigers fell behind early and showed no signs of stopping Northwestern.

Dakota Wesleyan struggled on offense and defense, and a home game with Dordt might not be much prettier. The only thing keeping Dakota Wesleyan out of the bottom spot is Mount Marty’s second half performance Saturday.

11. Mount Marty (1-1, 0-1)

Last Week: Loss at Hastings, 45-20

This Week: vs. Midland, 1 p.m.

The Lancers showed shades of last season again Saturday, where the Lancers had fight for 30 minutes, but couldn’t stay close in the second half against Hastings. Mount Marty has a lot of fight, and can hang with a lot of teams in the conference, but they need a conference win.

Midland heads to Yankton, South Dakota for Mount Marty’s home opener, and the now ranked Warriors have struggled offensively at times. If the Lancer defense can force turnovers, there’s a chance Mount Marty can keep things close.

Game of the Week: Hastings at Concordia, 1 p.m.

There are a lot of top vs. bottom ranked teams this week. Based on these rankings we have 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 9, 3 vs. 10 and 4 vs. 11. Because of that, I’m going with Concordia off the open week against Hastings.

I think this game will be the closest and most competitive game of the week. Concordia’s homecoming is this week, and the Bulldogs are hungry for their first win. Hastings looked much better in Week 2 than week one, but the opponent wasn’t as strong.

This game will be low scoring, as neither offense is extremely strong, and both defenses have shown the ability to keep opponents out of the end zone.

My prediction is a homecoming win for Concordia, 16-12. There will be turnovers and field goals plenty this weekend in Seward.