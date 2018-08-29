IOWA CITY – Ivory Kelly-Martin will start at running back for the Iowa football team in Saturday’s season opener, but the sophomore believes he’s still running the race.
“I don’t take anything for granted,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “Things can change pretty quickly around here, so I’m still here working, still trying to get better every day.’’
That approach served Kelly-Martin well as flipped the top two spots on the depth chart during fall camp.
Sophomore Toren Young topped the offseason depth lists Iowa had released since Akrum Wadley completed his collegiate career in the Pinstripe Bowl, but Kelly-Martin forged his way to the top spot in recent weeks in competition which now also includes junior college transfer Mekhi Sargent.
Both Kelly-Martin and Young saw limited playing time in a reserve role last season.
Kelly-Martin, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound Plainfield, Illinois native, carried the ball 20 times for 184 yards and caught four passes for 25 yards a year ago while Young rushed 45 times for 193 yards in addition to catching one 23-yard pass last fall.
Working toward the 2:30 p.m. season opener against Northern Illinois, a team that attempted to recruit Kelly-Martin out of Oswego East High School, he draws on the experience he received as a true freshman to make a difference now.
“Definitely just having some experience and knowing after going through a year how fast your role can change on the field makes a difference,’’ Kelly-Martin said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz likes what he has seen from Kelly-Martin on the practice field this fall, but he is also pleased with the work that Young and Sargent have put in and believes all three will contribute to the Hawkeye offense this season.
He doesn’t see a lot of separation within that group and suggests that Kelly-Martin’s name is written in pencil on the top of this year’s depth chart as opposed to be posted in ink.
“I think all three of those guys, if they’re in the game, we’re going to feel OK about it based on what we’ve seen,’’ Ferentz said. “With Ivory and Toren, obviously, we’ve had a better exposure for over a year. Mekhi, not quite as long of an exposure, but I really like what he’s done the last two weeks in particular.’’
Quarterback Nate Stanley believes in each of Iowa’s backs as well.
He compares Kelly-Martin’s skill set to the player he is replacing, Akrum Wadley.
“He has the ability to make the same type of big plays that Akrum made,’’ Stanley said. “They’re a lot alike.’’
Topping 1,000 rushing yards the past two seasons and displaying an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, Wadley’s workload will likely be carved up at least at the onset of the upcoming season.
Kelly-Martin is fine with that.
“We have good backs here and we’re pushing each other to get better,’’ he said. “There are plenty of carries to go around and when you get your chance, you have to step up and produce. That’s the reality of it. Whoever produces is going to get the playing time.’’
The diversity in Kelly-Martin’s skill set has made a difference in positioning him to earn a start for the starting point of the Hawkeyes’ season.
“He can run the football, run inside, run outside, catch it, run good routes, those types of things,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s done a nice job. I can’t tell you we have a specific amount of carries designed for all guys, but I think you’re going to see all three of them play a role in the offense.’’
Kelly-Martin plans to continue to run the race.
He feels like his work beginning last spring and continuing into fall camp positioned him for the opportunity that is in front of him.
“I’ve tried to get the most out of every day,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “I’ve tried to put my best effort out there and I’ve worked to do whatever the coaches have wanted me to do.’’
That includes a variety of tasks, “all the little things,’’ from blocking to running effective pass routes to producing in the passing game.
Kelly-Martin doesn’t plan to change the approach now.
“When you get a chance to start, there is a little more pressure but this is what you play for. It’s what you train all year for and it’s my job to execute whatever the coaches want me to do this week,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “I’m going to work hard to do that and take it from there.’’