Hawkeye offense looking strong early in camp

IOWA CITY – It’s that time of year.
Often when the Iowa football program has provided the public with a brief, early look at what is going on behind the typically locked gates at the Hawkeye football complex, the defense dominates.
“Usually, it’s tough for the offense to gain a yard,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
That wasn’t the case Saturday.
The Hawkeyes flipped the script at their annual Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium.
Returning starting quarterback Spencer Petras had one of his strongest performances of fall camp, Iowa running backs ran hard and found holes and receivers caught a number of balls that came their way.
Ferentz said the offensive performance was as strong as the Hawkeyes have had during the first week of practices during fall camp.
“They’ve have their share of days when they couldn’t move it a yard, too, and the defense has looked sharp,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s kind of the way it goes in camp, back and forth from one side of the looking good to the other looking good. Today, it was the offense’s turn.’’
Ferentz said Iowa got what it hoped to get out of a work day that began with drill work and concluded with an extended scrimmage during a session that lasted just under two-and-a-half hours.
In addition to a generally effective performance, players will find plenty tapes filled with teaching moments as well.
“We’ve got a lot of work in front of us, but it was a great day to be out here,’’ Ferentz said.
The scrimmage provided both experienced players and those just beginning to factor into Iowa’s plans to demonstrate their abilities.
Running back Tyler Goodson provided a reminder of why he earned first-team all-Big Ten honors last season.
Goodson scored on touchdown runs of two and 15 yards during the scrimmage and he also busted loose for a 50-yard gain on a play which saw safety Kaevon Merriweather go over the top and land on his right shoulder as he attempted to bring Goodson down.
Merriweather did not return to action but Ferentz said following the scrimmage that the junior did not appear to have a serious injury.
“He’s going to be fine. It all sounds pretty good, so not too bad,’’ Ferentz said.
Goodson was one of four running backs to reach the end zone Saturday.
Senior Ivory Kelly-Martin scored on a four-yard pass play, redshirt freshman LeShon Williams carried the ball in on a 47-yard play and topped 50 yards on another carry, breaking a tackle in the backfield on a run which set up redshirt freshman Gavin Williams for one of his two short touchdown runs.
“We know what we have in Tyler and Ivory and it was good to see the other guys out there playing as well as they did,’’ Ferentz said.
“LeShon is one of those players who plays better when he’s got pads on. He’s just one of those guys that plays better when it’s full speed. He has continued to improve and has continued to impress us. He had a good day and Gavin has been steady since the day he got here.’’
Iowa made plays in the passing game as well.
Petras showed poise in the pocket, hitting Arland Bruce for a gain of 34 yards in addition to connecting with Goodson for a long gain and finding Tyrone Tracy Jr. open for a 28-yard gain during a two-minute drill segment of the scrimmage.
Alex Padilla, working to push Petras at quarterback, connected with tight end Josiah Miamen for a pair of solid gains and found Diante Vines and Jackson Ritter for gains in excess of 40 yards.
Freshman receiver Keagan Johnson was among Hawkeyes who did not play Saturday after suffering a slight injury in practice on Friday morning.
Ferentz labeled Petras’ performance as the best he has had through the first week of fall camp.
The Hawkeyes rotated a number of players on the offensive line, where the foot injury suffered by guard Kyler Schott has created additional opportunities.
“It was good for those young guys to be out there and get a taste of the tempo of a game,’’ Ferentz said. “We have a lot of young guys who need to experience that.’’
Ferentz felt the Iowa defense, which he has generally been pleased with through the first week of camp, did not have one of its better days Saturday, beginning with the consistency of play up front and working back to the secondary.
“Some of them didn’t get the memo that we were playing live football,’’ Ferentz said, referencing the inconsistency he saw from back-ups in the defensive backfield.
The defense did have its moments, including interceptions by Terry Roberts and Matt Hankins of balls thrown by Deuce Hogan and Padilla, respectively.
“We’ll go through the tapes, teach, and then go back to work next week to get better,’’ Ferentz said.