Hawkeye offense looking strong early in camp

“We know what we have in Tyler and Ivory and it was good to see the other guys out there playing as well as they did,’’ Ferentz said.

“LeShon is one of those players who plays better when he’s got pads on. He’s just one of those guys that plays better when it’s full speed. He has continued to improve and has continued to impress us. He had a good day and Gavin has been steady since the day he got here.’’

Iowa made plays in the passing game as well.

Petras showed poise in the pocket, hitting Arland Bruce for a gain of 34 yards in addition to connecting with Goodson for a long gain and finding Tyrone Tracy Jr. open for a 28-yard gain during a two-minute drill segment of the scrimmage.

Alex Padilla, working to push Petras at quarterback, connected with tight end Josiah Miamen for a pair of solid gains and found Diante Vines and Jackson Ritter for gains in excess of 40 yards.

Freshman receiver Keagan Johnson was among Hawkeyes who did not play Saturday after suffering a slight injury in practice on Friday morning.

Ferentz labeled Petras’ performance as the best he has had through the first week of fall camp.