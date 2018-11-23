Iowa-Nebraska Notebook

IOWA CITY, Iowa – When Iowa got the look in a fourth-and-7 situation late in Friday’s game against Nebraska, the Hawkeyes were ready to make it work.

“You work all week for those moments,’’ tight end T.J. Hockenson said. “When the coaches called the time out (after failing to draw Nebraska offsides), we didn’t really know what the call would be, but the look had been there and when it still was, the call stayed the same.’’

The Cornhuskers had a safety playing back a few yards and that provided Hockenson all the room he needed to make an 11-yard catch which kept the game-winning field-goal drive alive with less than a half-minute remaining in Iowa’s 31-28 win.

“It was a great call and Nate (Stanley) threw a great ball,’’ Hockenson said. “When you figure it’s coming your way, you get a little anxious but you can’t give it away. It was just a match-up that we were able to make the most of at the right time.’’

Nebraska coach Scott Frost didn’t dispute that.

“I think we had the right defense on. We just gave a little too much ground in one spot,’’ Frost said. “It was a great play by them.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz credited his players with executing it to perfection.

“That’s what you work hard for. There’s so much precision, so much detail that goes into a play like that,’’ Ferentz said. “The guys did a good job. Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t, but we got it, pulled the trigger and the guys did a great job.’’

Containing Martinez: Iowa found out what other Big Ten teams discovered during Nebraska’s 4-8 season, that keeping containment on Cornhuskers freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez is easier said than done.

In addition to completing 26-of-38 passes for 260 yards and two scores, Martinez also led Nebraska with 76 rushing yards on 17 carries including a three-yard touchdown run which led to the game-tying two-point conversion with 3 minutes, 22 seconds remaining.

“He is fast, can run, throw, do all that,’’ said Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson, who recorded two of Iowa’s three sacks. “He is elusive and that was a challenge we had. It was a difficult task to contain him.’’

Timely pick: Michael Ojemudia recorded his third interception of the season and it came with nine-and-half minutes remaining on Nebraska’s next possession after cutting the Iowa lead to 28-20.

“We needed to do something to change momentum,’’ Ojemudia said. “They had been moving the ball pretty well and we needed to make a play.’’

The interception was the Hawkeyes’ 16th in Iowa’s last eight games. The turnover was the 18th forced by Iowa in second half of games this season, the most of any program in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Pregame pleasantries: Some words were exchanged during pregame warm-ups when Nebraska players attempted to move onto the Iowa side of the field.

Nothing escalated beyond words, in part because as tight end Noah Fant put it the Hawkeyes had more important things to get ready for.

“They’ve talked a lot all three years,’’ Fant said. “Let ‘em talk. We had a game to get ready for.’’

Friday finale: Friday’s game may have beem the final Black Friday game Iowa will host until at least 2022.

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers will meet on the day after Thanksgiving next season at Lincoln, but a change in the Big Ten schedule has Iowa ending its regular season in 2020 and 2021 against Wisconsin before Nebraska returns to the final-game spot on the schedule in 2022.

“Kind of learned to enjoy it,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It was new to us in (2011), but it’s like anything else, it gets down to the players. They have to take it in, go out and play.’’

Iowa has won five of the eight Black Friday matchups with Nebraska, including the last four.

One out, one in: Iowa was without reserve tight end Nate Wieting on Friday, but did get fullback Brady Ross back in uniform.

Wieting suffered an ankle injury in practice, while Ross suited up for the first time since injuring an ankle in an Oct. 13 game at Indiana.

Senior Day: Iowa honored 14 seniors prior to the start of Friday’s game.

Sam Brincks, Nick Easley, Dalton Ferguson, Jake Gervase, Kyle Groeneweg, Parker Hesse, Jack Hockaday, Austin Kelly, Aaron Mends, Matt Nelson, Jake Newborg, Miguel Recinos, Keegan Render and Ross Reynolds were recognized prior to the final home game of their collegiate careers.

The group won 23 Big Ten games over the past four seasons, tied for the third most by any senior class under Ferentz.

Postseason possibilities: Representatives of the Citrus, Outback and Holiday bowls were in attendance Friday at Kinnick Stadium.

Bowl eligible for the 17th time in 18 seasons, Iowa expects to learn its postseason destination on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Morris honored: Former Iowa linebacker James Morris was Iowa’s honorary captain Friday.

Morris, a letterwinner from 2010-13 who went on to spend time with the Patriots, Giants and Cowboys organizations, joined the Hawkeye captains at midfield for the pregame coin flip and was with the team before and after the game.

