Hawkeyes find familiar faces in Citrus opponent

IOWA CITY – Iowa hasn’t played a football game in Orlando since 2005, but there will a familiarity to it all when the Hawkeyes face Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

A familiar coach – the Wildcats’ Mark Stoops is a former Hawkeye defensive back.

A familiar quarterback – Kentucky’s quarterback Will Levis is a Penn State transfer who has thrown for 2,593 yards this season while leading the Wildcats to a 9-3 record.

A familiar receiver – Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson caught nine passes for 75 yards in the Cornhuskers’ 26-20 loss a year ago at Kinnick Stadium and has 1,164 receiving yards this season.

Even the venue now known as Camping World Stadium is familiar.

It was the site of the 2005 Capital One Bowl where Drew Tate threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Warren Holloway as time expired as Iowa stunned LSU in its only previous visit to Orlando.

“Great memories of a great experience and a bowl I’m sure our players are going to enjoy,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Bowl eligible for the 20th time in Ferentz’s 23 seasons as the Hawkeyes coach, Iowa players will be given time this week to rest physically and mentally from the wear and tear of a 10-3 season and Saturday’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

“I think the guys have given it their all this season. Nothing was easy for us and we’ve had some tough, tough games in November,’’ center Tyler Linderbaum said

“The way it ended Saturday, it hurts, hurts a lot, and a bit of a break before getting ready for a great bowl and a great opponent will do us all some good.’’

Ferentz has watched Stoops, a defensive back at Iowa from 1986-88 who began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Hawkeyes from 1990-91, build the Kentucky program.

“Mark has done a phenomenal job with the program there,’’ Ferentz said. “Little personal aspect to it, but it’s going to be a great thrill for us to compete against their football team. We’ll have our hands full. I’m sure of that.’’

The Wildcats posted their second nine-win season in the past four years under Stoops’ leadership, finishing in sole possession of second place in the East Division of the Southeastern Conference for the first time since the league went to a divisional set up in 1992.

Like Iowa, Kentucky won its first six games this season. But, the Wildcats dropped three straight to Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee before regaining some late-season momentum and finishing the regular season with a 52-21 win over Louisville.

The noon game against Iowa on New Year’s Day, a match-up televised by ABC, will be the first meeting between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats.

And like Kentucky, Iowa will be looking to finish the season on an uptick.

“Being 11-3 sounds a lot better than 10-4,’’ Linderbaum said.

After earning a bowl berth a year ago but ultimately having its Music City Bowl game with Missouri canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Missouri program, Iowa welcomes a chance to experience a bowl this year.

Defensive back Dane Belton said the Hawkeyes have worked toward this opportunity since January, just weeks after the 2020 season ended four days before the bowl was scheduled to be played.

“This will be the last game this team will ever play together,’’ Belton said. “It will be great to get back on the field, get back to working together and enjoy a bowl experience.’’

Ferentz is counting on that as Iowa prepares to play in a bowl for the 34th time in the program’s history.

“These guys deserve it. We’re excited and thrilled for the opportunity to go to Orlando and play a great opponent in the Citrus Bowl,’’ Ferentz said.

Iowa will take orders for tickets from current season ticketholders and I-Club members beginning Monday through noon on Friday.

If any tickets remain after those priority orders are filled they will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Additional information is available on the university’s athletics website, hawkeyesports.com.

