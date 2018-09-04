AMES, Iowa – New year, same ol’ CyHawk rivalry. Iowa State travels to Iowa City on Saturday to take on Iowa. On paper, both teams seem evenly matched and it is shaping up to be another good game.
Here are four things Cyclone fans need to know about the Hawkeys
KIRK FERENTZ IS THE WINNINGEST COACH IN IOWA HISTORY
Last Saturday, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz led his team to a 33-7 victory over Northern Illinois, marking Ferentz’s 144th win as coach of the Hawkeyes. His overall record at Iowa is 144-97. He’s only had one losing season since 2000.
Ferentz passed his mentor Hayden Fry, whose overall record was 143-89-6 games as the Iowa coach.
“If I ever retire, if they have a retirement dinner that I probably won’t show up for, and then they can talk about all of this stuff,” Ferentz said after the game. “Broader picture, I think it’s a great commentary about Iowa.”
IOWA’S GAME DIDN’T GET CANCELED
Unlike the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes got their game in on Saturday. Iowa’s newcomers were able to get their feet wet and the players were able to get the first-game jitters out of the way.
Iowa only scored three points in the first half against Northern Illinois. But the Hawkeyes found their stride in the second half, scoring four touchdowns.
Quarterback Nate Stanley didn’t have a big game, passing for only 108 yards with a touchdown and interception. But running back Toren Young was impressive rushing for 84 yards on eight attempts and scoring a touchdown.
Ivory Kelly-Martin got the bulk of the carries rushing 16 times for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Iowa’s defense was as stout as ever. The Hawkeyes only allowed 211 total yards and forced two turnovers – one fumble and one interception.
Junior linebacker Kristian Welch got his first significant playing time on defense for the Hawkeyes. He had a team-best 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He could be the next in a long-line of good Iowa linebackers.
THE IOWA WAVE IS STILL AWESOME
The Iowa Wave was the story of last season, and it even won ESPN’s Disney Spirit Award.
This will be the first time Iowa State fans will be able to witness the Iowa Wave for the CyHawk rivalry.
For those Iowa State fans in attendance, it will be an awesome moment to put the rivalry aside and pay tribute to the kids and their families in the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
After the first quarter, the public-address announcer informs the crowd to turn toward the hospital and wave. It’s easy to get chills just watching it on TV.
To see it in person has to be on a whole other level.
FOUR IOWA PLAYERS BACK FROM SUSPENSIONS
Suspensions ran rampant last week in the state of Iowa – but that’s what happens after a long off season.
Iowa had four players suspended against NIU and Iowa State had seven players suspended.
All four of Iowa’s players are back including offensive linemen Tristain Wirfs and Alaric Jackson. Defensive linemen Brady Reiff and Cedrick Lattimore are also back from suspension.