Kelly-Martin questionable: An ankle injury suffered late in Iowa’s 33-7 season-opening win over Northern Illinois has left running back Ivory Kelly-Martin questionable for Saturday’s game against Iowa State.

“We’ve got a couple of guys who are a little dicey right now, so we’ll see where they’re at,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Back to work: The four linemen who were suspended for Iowa’s opener are back on the depth chart this week.

Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs are listed as starting offensive tackles, while Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff are listed on the second team at defensive tackle.

Ferentz said the four spent last week working with the scout team, then performed four hours of community service Friday and eight hours of community service Saturday before returning to the practice field Sunday.

“Really happy with the way they’ve handled it,’’ Ferentz said. “Obviously wish they hadn’t been in that situation, but I think they’ve handled it the way we would hope.’’

On leave: Redshirt freshman running back Kyshaun Bryan is currently not practicing with the team.

“He’s taking a leave right now, so we’re going to bring him back at the bye week and circle back, see where he’s at and if he’s more prepared to practice,’’ Ferentz said.

Sold out: All tickets for Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State game and the Hawkeyes’ Sept. 22 Big Ten opener have been sold. Only several hundred tickets remain for Iowa’s Sept. 15 game with UNI.