IOWA CITY – Although a lightning-filled thunderstorm ended Iowa State’s football opener Saturday almost before it started, Iowa players are familiarizing themselves with the Cyclones.
“It’s a little different, but we’re watching a lot of tape from last season, watching what they had success with against us last year and trying to learn from that,’’ Hawkeyes safety Jake Gervase said Tuesday. “That’s about all we can do.’’
Iowa doesn’t have much of a choice as it prepares for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa State played just 4 minutes, 5 seconds of its opener against South Dakota State before play was halted and never restarted at Jack Trice Stadium.
The Cyclones did run one offensive series and have one defensive series in the game and Iowa players are trying to glean as much information from that as they can.
They’re also watching what ISU did throughout its 8-5 season a year ago, watching the blend of 4-3 and 3-4 fronts the Cyclones utilized on defense and how the offense evolved as Kevin Kempt settled in at quarterback.
ISU running back David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler are known commodities. They demonstrated their skill against Iowa last season, combining for 240 yards of offense and three touchdowns against the Hawkeyes.
In many respects, this week has become a lot like preparing for a second season-opening opponent for Iowa.
They’re studying as much as they can about Iowa State’s returning personnel, while getting only a brief glimpse of newcomers from last week’s tape and preparing for another challenging match-up.
“We know it’s Iowa State and they’ll come here ready to go. We remember last year over there and we know we have to be better than that,’’ Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said, referencing the Hawkeyes’ 44-41 overtime victory a year ago.
Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who caught the game-winning 5-yard touchdown pass at ISU last season, said enough tape of the Cyclones from a year ago is available to prepare Iowa as it works to add to its collection of three consecutive wins against its instate rival.
“We can get a pretty good idea about what they like to handle certain situations and what the guys they have back can do,’’ Smith-Marsette said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he isn’t certain if playing or not playing last week will ultimately have anything to do with what transpires late Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.
“Probably the good news from their side was that it didn’t take long to grade the film on Sunday. They have five plays on each side I think,’’ Ferentz said. “They got done with that, move on to our preparation. They’ve got a jump on us there.’’
Cyclones coaches are able to study the nine first-time starters and five true freshmen who played for Iowa in Saturday’s season-opening win over Northern Illinois.
It’s created a unique situation. Ferentz recalls only one other time when his team found itself in a similar situation.
In that instance, Iowa played an opponent in the second week of the season that had been involved in a total mismatch in its opener, providing film Ferentz labeled “worthless.’’
Then, and now, Ferentz said all Hawkeye coaches and players can do is watch whatever film is available from Iowa State’s 2017 team.
“We’ve got a lot of film from a year ago with a lot of the prominent players they have playing now,’’ Ferentz said. “We use that film to study. … These things happen, and you deal with it. That’s really all you can do.’’